Polar air wave over Romania. Elena Mateescu, the director of ANM, announces the areas where it will be -15 degrees and where it will snow heavily

#Polar #air #wave #Romania #Elena #Mateescu #director #ANM #announces #areas #degrees #snow #heavily

The cyclone that devastated the countries of Western Europe hits our country. Elena Mateescu, the director of ANM, announces the areas where it will snow heavily in Romania and where we will record minimums of -15°C.

“Indeed, from Sunday, the cold air mass of polar origin will also approach the area of ​​our country. At first, the cooling will be significant especially for the area of ​​Moldova, where already from Sunday the maximums will no longer exceed minus -1, – 2°C the lowest in the north of this region, while in the south, southeast of the country values ​​above 10°C will still be possible.

But, from Monday, January 8, the cooling will be of interest throughout the country, because at the level of the maximums we are talking about negative values, and at the level of the very low minimums of -10 -15° not only in the depression areas in the east of Transylvania, but also in the lower areas of the central and northern areas of the country, while in the south and southeast we are dazzled by negative temperatures of -5, -6°C.

At the same time, the cooling also comes with the possibility that the precipitation, initially in the form of rain, will gradually turn into more abundant snow in the mountain area, where the wind intensifications will also be sustained and we will talk about a blizzard.

Until then, however, we are talking about warmer weather than usual in the lower relief areas, while in the mountainous area we are talking about a yellow code that targets both the amount of precipitation in the form of snow, especially at higher altitudes 1,700 meters but also wind intensifications that at high altitudes, above 1,700m exceed 90-100km/h so it is blizzard, the yellow code being in force until tomorrow morning, at 10:00.

And from a thermal point of view, as we mention, including until Saturday, Epiphany day, the temperature values, especially in the south-southwest, south-west part of the country, will even reach 15-16, possibly in the south extreme 17° degrees”, said Elena Mateescu, the director of ANM, on Antena 3 CNN.