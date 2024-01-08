Polar bear dies of bird flu in Alaska, never before

#Polar #bear #dies #bird #flu #Alaska

The animal was found dead last October in the north of the American state. This is the first time that the species has been fatally affected.

The avian flu virus has been affecting wild animals in North America for two years. For the first time, polar bear dies from infection in Alaska, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reported. Death on the North Slope of the American State, the animal was affected by the H5N1 strainbased on the analysis of tissues collected on October 1, 2023.

His case was reported to the World Organization for Animal Health and attracted the attention of other Arctic countries where polar bears live, Alaska Beacon Dr. Bob. Gerlach, Alaska State Veterinarian.

This death is significant. The species is already threatened with extinction : it is listed as “vulnerable” on the red list of threatened species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), mainly due to the loss of sea ice, recalls the daily The Guardian.

His food would have killed him

Thousands of cases of highly pathogenic avian flu were recorded in 2022 in the United States in wild birds and domestic poultry, the Department informed. The American stock is the same as in Europe.

Water birds migratory are the main carriers of the virus. While most move south during the winter, some resten en Alaska and are still carrying the virus.

It is likely that the bear ate one of these infected birds, even if the species feeds more on seals, estimates the expert. Another possibility: the mammal could have been directly infected by the virus, without having touched the bird. “If a bird dies, especially if it is kept in a cold environment, the virus can stay for a while in the environment”he indicates.

From bird flu to animal flu

Until recently, wild bird infection didn’t worry. This is now the case. Some species only live in these cold regionsand do not have never been exposed to the virus. What makes them particularly vulnerable.

It’s also the domino effect. Since the start of the epidemic in 2021, other wildlife species have been affected Across the Atlantic as the seal, the fox, the brown bearthe black bear and the puma. These last months, hundreds of elephant seals died. Deaths are also recorded in populations of fur seals, kelp gulls and brown skuas.

Asked by The GuardianDiana Bell, emeritus professor of conservation biology at the University of East Anglia, was not surprised by the news of the polar bear’s death. “(…) These last years, the list of mammals killed has become enormous. It has killed so many predatory and scavenging mammals that it is not just a problem for poultry.”

“When it comes to a large, charismatic species like the polar bear, people suddenly sit up and listen – or at least I hope they do. We already have a biodiversity pandemic called H5N1 because it killed many birds and mammals.”

