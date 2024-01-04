Polar cyclone and huge temperature differences. Florinela Georgescu, ANM director, weather forecast

#Polar #cyclone #huge #temperature #differences #Florinela #Georgescu #ANM #director #weather #forecast

A polar cyclone will hit Romania in the next few days, so the temperature differences will be huge. Thus, from a temperature of approximately 15-16 degrees Celsius in the Moldova area, in the coming days the temperatures will not exceed -8 degrees Celsius.

A polar cyclone will cause extreme weather phenomena in Romania, in the following days, after the wave of polar air hit the countries of northern Europe, where record temperatures of -43 degrees Celsius were recorded.

Also, after the appearance of the polar air wave, another cyclone started from the Mediterranean Sea, with warm air, could meet the cold front in the western area of ​​the Black Sea, and thus the conditions for strong wind, snow and blizzard will be created. Thus, the areas that could be affected by the snow storms would be those in the east and south-east of Romania.

“It is very important that the purple colored area (not the area with very low temperatures) is very vast. It occupies the entire northern part of the continent and indicates the presence of air generated in the arctic area. The North Atlantic area is still very active and generates storms. It all starts from there. The last storm had an eastward trajectory, behind it is going to pull this cold air towards Central Europe, towards Southeastern Europe, towards our country. That’s what we expect to happen in the coming days, after we end the very high temperatures. For now, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, in the southern part of the country, even on Sunday, it will be very hot and we will have temperatures of 16-17 degrees Celsius in January, which means more than 10 degrees above average. From these temperatures, about 8 degrees in the north of Moldova, we arrive that, probably, on Tuesday or Wednesday, the coldest period, we no longer have maximums in Moldova higher than -8 or -9 degrees Celsius.

It is a very active air circulation situation in the area of ​​the North Atlantic and Europe and I say this because we expect changes in the evolution of the weather in the next two weeks, quite rapid changes. We must also take into account that the Mediterranean Sea will generate depression formations, cyclones, which will bring the warmer air exactly in contact with the very cold air and we expect that at some point it will reach us, close to the south-eastern part of the country . This could happen Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday or maybe Wednesday. If this scenario comes out, it means not only that it will be very cold next week, but there will also be intensification of the wind on the eastern part of the country, in Moldova, Dobrogea. It might even snow. In this situation, there will definitely be blizzard conditions,” explained Florinela Georgescu, director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).