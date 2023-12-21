Polar cyclone and hurricane force storm before Christmas. Romania is not safe from the impact of the PIA storm

#Polar #cyclone #hurricane #force #storm #Christmas #Romania #safe #impact #PIA #storm

A polar cyclone brings strong wind, cold, rain and snow until Christmas. Romania is not immune to the impact of the PIA storm, which has blocked travel to Europe.



A polar cyclone passes over Romania bringing strong wind, cold, rain and snow. Our country is not safe from the impact of a strong storm called “Pia” which has the devastating force of a hurricane, according to meteorologists.

The Meteorological Administrations of several European countries have already issued alerts, which are being updated. Code orange and red warnings are being issued in several countries in Europe and flights from several airports have been cancelled.

In the Netherlands, 208 flights were canceled for December 21, according to NlTimes.

Storm Pia also ruined Christmas plans for Romanians in the United Kingdom who wanted to spend the holidays at home in Romania. According to Sky News, the strong winds announced by meteorologists bring potential travel chaos in the run-up to Christmas.

Pia, hurricane force storm

Also known as “Zoltan” in Germany and “Pia” in other countries, this storm is considered one of the strongest near the Christmas holidays.

Romania is not safe from the impact of this storm, especially in the western, central and northern regions, where strong winds, sleet and snow are expected.

The mountainous area is at risk of an intense blizzard, and meteorologists warn that storm Pia will hit the country on December 21-22, 2023, with wind gusts that can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h.

Several countries in Europe, including Romania, will be hit by storm Pia in the coming days. Meteorologists warn that the phenomenon will be quite strong, having the force of a hurricane.

A polar cyclone hits Romania. What phenomena does ANM announce before Christmas?

The weather changes again a few days before Christmas. Temperatures will begin to drop gradually, and snow will cover several regions. The culprit is a new polar cyclone that brings precipitation and cold to Romania, meteorologists announced.

“Temperatures are starting to drop, although still above what we should normally have for this time. But the trend is decreasing, so we will have maximums, in the vast majority, between 3 and 8…9 degrees, in other words lower than today”, explained meteorologist Meda Andrei to Antena 3.

However, it is possible that on Christmas Day we will experience a new warming, with temperatures even higher than the current ones.

In terms of precipitation, according to the specialist, from the night of Thursday to Friday until the middle of next week we will have rain in the west, in the north, in the center of the country and very little in the south.

UFO clouds: strange phenomenon observed in the sky

A spectacular meteorological phenomenon was observed in Argeș County. Rare and fascinating clouds, referred to by experts as ‘UFOs’, have been spotted in the sky sparking curiosity and concern.

Lenticular clouds, as specialists describe them, are medium-altitude formations, grouped in various configurations and colors, that appear following the meeting of a cold air current with a relief form or with warmer air rising.

