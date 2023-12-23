Polar stratospheric clouds – Spectacular mother-of-pearl clouds over Ticino – Meteo

#Polar #stratospheric #clouds #Spectacular #motherofpearl #clouds #Ticino #Meteo

The shortest day of the year was gray in the north, but there were colorful clouds in the south. How are these created?

1 / 9

Legend: Tenero/TI Christine Schelle-Streiff

2 / 9

Legend: Ascona/TI Barbara Knoth

3 / 9

Legend: Locarno/TI Marion Schärer

4 / 9

Legends: Piazzogna/TI Armin Buob

5 / 9

Legends: Caslano/TI Antonella Beschi

6 / 9

Legend: Losone/TI Karl Schuler

7 / 9

Legends: Miglieglia/TI Reto Busenhart

8 / 9

Legend: Ascona/TI Rosemarie Luebkert-Kamermans

9 / 9

Legend: Locarno/TI Peter Bruegger

When clouds or soap bubbles glow colorfully, it is called iridescent. Such iridescent effects are most often seen on cirrocumulus clouds or on lenticular clouds in the lee of mountains – i.e. on the side facing away from the wind – such as the Alps. In the pictures from Friday, December 22nd, cirrocumlus clouds are most likely not causing the spectacle. You can see so-called “polar stratospheric clouds”or short PSCs from English for polar stratospheric clouds.

Why PSCs: The clouds were still visible long after sunset, while normal cirrus clouds had been in the Earth’s shadow for a long time. PSCs look very similar, but are not found at an altitude of around 10 km like cirrus clouds, but at 22 to 29 km. In the stratosphere, i.e. above the weather layer, there is very little water vapor available. Polar stratospheric clouds therefore consist of crystals of sulfuric acid or nitric acid. They only develop at temperatures around -80 degrees.

PSCs attack the ozone

But PSCs are not only beautiful to look at, they are also destructive. Special chemical reactions take place on the surface of the cloud crystals – for example with chlorine. They deplete the ozone. On the one hand, this led to the ozone hole and, as a result, to the ban on harmful chlorofluorocarbons as coolants.

Very rare

PSCs over Switzerland are very rare. They are slightly more common in northern Norway, Alaska and Iceland. On average, you can admire them there on around 10 days per year.

No glowing night clouds

Something different again are noctilucent clouds. These are bright clouds that are visible after sunset. They arise at an altitude of over 80 km.

How does iridescence occur?

According to Duden, “iridescence” means “to shimmer or shine in rainbow colors”. Iridescent clouds are created by the diffraction and interference of sunlight within the cloud.

Light can be illustrated as rays of light or as waves. The wavelength of red light is longer than the wavelength of blue light. And white sunlight consists of all colors.

Now imagine two waves in the water moving towards each other and eventually meeting. If the wave crests meet, they add up; if a wave trough meets a wave crest, the waves can cancel each other out. And that’s exactly what happens in the colored clouds, simply not with water waves, but with light waves.

Iridescent clouds contain very small ice particles or water droplets that are only 0.01 to 0.02 mm in size. These particles bend sunlight, thus redirecting the light waves. This causes the light waves to overlap, amplify or cancel each other out. It can happen that short waves cancel each other out and you only see long-wave red light, or that the yellow wavelength increases and you see a yellow zone in the cloud.

Sources:

including DWD and Meteoros