Poles don’t deal with it: Radical punishment for driving under the influence! Drivers can say goodbye to the car

#Poles #dont #deal #Radical #punishment #driving #influence #Drivers #goodbye #car

WARSAW – In Poland, they decided to solve the problem with alcohol behind the wheel in a radical way. The country’s parliament passed a groundbreaking law on the confiscation of vehicles from drivers caught with 1.5 or more per million of alcohol. If the law were already in force on New Year’s Eve, up to 179 drivers who smoked could lose their cars.

archive video

A driver without a driver’s license blew more than three per million! (Source: Facebook/Police of the Czech Republic)

The new law on vehicle confiscation, already signed by President Andrzej Duda, will come into effect on March 14. Under the new legislation, a driver who is caught driving with an alcohol content of 1.5 per million or more can lose their vehicle.

“A driver who had one percent of alcohol but caused an accident can also lose his vehicle. If it is a lower concentration of alcohol, the court will decide on possible confiscation,” Mikolaj Krupiński from the Institute of Automobile Transport told TVN24.

View gallery (4)

(Source: Getty Images)

Fleeing the scene of an accident will be considered the same as causing an accident while under the influence of alcohol. In this case, confiscation of the vehicle is possible even if the driver was sober at the time of the escape. The car will first be seized by the police, and after seven days, the prosecutor’s office and the court will decide on its confiscation. It is likely that the car will be sold at auction.

What if the vehicle is not owned by the driver?

Polish legislators also thought about vehicles for leasing, company cars or co-ownership. In such a case, the confiscation will not apply, but the driver will instead be obliged to pay a financial penalty equal to the value of the vehicle. The vehicles will not be taken even from professional drivers or their employers. In such cases, drivers will pay heavy fines.

The law is supposed to solve a big problem

The tougher penalties are a response to the long-term problem with drunk drivers in Poland, with approximately one hundred thousand drunk drivers being caught by the police each year. There were 179 of them on New Year’s Eve alone.

“The fear will fall on those who are teetering on the edge of the law. On those who sometimes, when they have a monkey or are under the influence of alcohol, drive their cars at night, in the early hours of the morning, on side roads, because they think that maybe they it will pass,” believes traffic expert Marek Konkolewski.

View gallery (4)

(Source: Getty Images)

As of October 1, 2023, drivers under the influence of alcohol face a prison sentence of up to three years. If they injure or kill someone, they can end up in prison for up to 16 or 20 years, the news server forsal.pl reported.

{{ poll.title }}

{{ poll.image_description }} (Zdroj: {{ poll.image_resource }})

{{ poll.title }}

{{ poll.thanks }}

Voted: {{questions[0].votes}}

{{ poll.title }}

{{ poll.image_description }} (Zdroj: {{ poll.image_resource }})

{{ qIndex+1 }}/{{ questions.length }}

Source: {{ question.image_resource }}

{{ question.text }}

A question may have multiple correct answers.

{{ question.context }}

{{ profiles[profileEvalueated.index].name }}

Zhoda: {{ profileEvalueated.weightPercentage }}%

{{ profiles[profileEvalueated.index].image_description }} (Zdroj: {{ profiles[profileEvalueated.index].image_resource }})

×