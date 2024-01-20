Poles started a fight on the plane. The plane had to make a forced landing

#Poles #started #fight #plane #plane #forced #landing

An Irish airline plane had to make a forced landing in Portugal. The reason was the aggressive behavior of Poles

Passengers of a plane flying from Luton to Lanzarota experienced moments of terror. The plane had to be blown off course by an aggressive group of drunk men. It turned out that the adventurers had Polish passports. The intervening police officers had to use a restraining hold on one of them.

A Ryanair flight took off from an airport in Great Britain at eight in the morning. According to the schedule, it was supposed to land after 12:15 on Lanzarote, Spain. However, there was an incident in the air, and the pilots decided to land in Fado, Portugal.

The police revealed that eight people – Poles – took part in the brawl. “Men they were disturbing the order, they were shoutingrepeatedly banged on the doors of the luggage compartments, and also they consumed alcoholic beverages and disregarded the crew’s orders,” according to the services’ report.

Shortly after the plane was grounded, officers intervened and ordered the plane to leave. Seven drunk Poles immediately agreed to interrupt their journey.

However, one of them refused to surrender to police action and was knocked to the ground. The Pole was then subjected to a restraining hold and taken out of the machine.

A Pole was taken out of the plane. Cheers and applause on board

“Behaving hostile and aggressive the passenger was arrested for disobedience and resisting“- the police said in a statement.

Online recordings show passengers cheering for officers, they cheer and clap right next to the man’s faceclearly happy to be removed from the plane.

According to the AFP agency – quoted by PAP – the arrested Pole also has a British passport.

The Daily Mail notes that last month three Ryanair flights from the UK had to be diverted to Faro “for various reasons”.

