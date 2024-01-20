Poles were arguing on the plane. Forced landing and police action

#Poles #arguing #plane #Forced #landing #police #action

Friday’s brawl it caused eight Polish passengers aged 27-46 on a Ryanair plane going from the English Luton to the Spanish island of Lanzarote, is on Saturday one of the main topics of the Portuguese media.

They note that due to the poor behavior of passengers, it was necessary to deviate from course and make a forced landing in Faro.

There, as the Portuguese police and witnesses present on board the plane describe the event, the most aggressive of the group of Poles attacked the Portuguese officers.

The police report shows that during the trip to the Canary Islands, the crew informed the air traffic control tower in Faro that due to the bad behavior of a group of passengers, it was necessary to land at the Portuguese airport.

During the flight The Poles were accused of harassing other passengers, refusing crew orders, hitting the doors of the luggage compartment, and consuming alcoholic beverages. purchased from the shop at Luton Airport. One of them also allegedly pushed a stewardess away.

According to the police commander at the airport in Faro, Bruno Mora, during the police intervention, an aggressive passenger hit two policemen. He added that it was necessary to remove him from the deck by force.

According to witnesses of the event, the bravest of the Polish passengers initially complied with the order to disembark and left the plane together with seven of his companions, but after a while he changed his mind and returned, refusing the officers’ orders.

— He resisted, so it was necessary for the officers to overpower him, handcuffed and placed in custody – explained Commander Mora, adding that the detained will remain in Faro for several days. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Portuguese services specified that the seven remaining passengers who were thrown off the plane after a short stay at the police station in Faro went by taxi to Seville in southern Spain.