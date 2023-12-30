#Poles #savings #person #money #saved

It is said that the Polish middle class is three unpaid loan installments away from homelessness. It is difficult to save money when there is enough money from the first to the first. Every fifth Pole has no savings, and every fourth Pole has no savings at most PLN 5,000. zloty. In November alone, Poles made over a million purchases in installments or with deferred payment. That’s a record. Event Material.

The report of the National Debt Register says that every fifth Pole has no savings at all, and every fourth – they have less than PLN 5,000. In total, this is almost half of the respondents. From first to first almost every second Pole lives – reported Paweł Naruszewicz, a reporter of “Events”.

Only 23 percent Poles have savings of over PLN 20,000. zloty. 13 percent he says he has something saved up, but won’t say how much.

– In order to accumulate savings, you must have your basic needs met – said Maciej Samcik, an economic blogger. – And here the question arises: what is a basic need for whom – he added.

Poles without savings. Every fifth person has no money saved up

Excessive consumerism overwhelms us – even if there is something left, we spend it. What’s more, we are extremely attached to our standard of living, even if prices rise faster than wages.

– The part of Poles who decided to maintain their standard of living at the expense of using up their savings is today informing us that they have no savings – said the blogger. – And when they don’t have them, he willingly lends them – he noted.

Every fifth Pole has no savings. Life from first to first

Only in November Poles made over a million purchases in installments or with deferred payment. That’s a record.

It’s been happening since January almost nine million loans – by over 120 percent more than a year ago, but their total amount increased only by just over 40 percent, which means that the average loan amount has dropped significantly and today is less than PLN 1,400.

– Poles decide to take installments not only for larger items – washing machines, refrigerators – but also for smaller and smaller items – said economist Rafał Mundry. – At the same time, the percentage of high loans is increasing – above PLN 50,000. PLN – which are to be used to repay the smaller ones – he added.

– We often deal with “rolling” – consolidating existing loans – they are taken out for longer and longer periods.

– Poles started saving more during the pandemic – said Sławomir Grzybek from the Credit Information Bureau.

In Poland, the worse, the better. At least when it comes to saving.

