Poli Iași, complained to the commissions by several players

#Poli #Iași #complained #commissions #players

Politehnica Iași was promoted to the Superleague in the summer, after two seasons of exile in the second echelon, but the club from Copou still hasn’t paid off the debts from last season. The players and the staff have not yet received their premiums for achieving the goal, access to the first league, the total outstanding amount being 104,000 euros.

Considering the payment of salaries as a priority, the officials of the Iași Polytechnic postponed the payment of the goal premiums, so that the players and staff who promoted have not yet received their bonuses stipulated in the contract.

The highest objective premiums were 6,000 euros, and the total amount that Poli has to pay to current or former employees is 104,000 euros.

Two former players complained to the Poli Iasi club to the commissions for non-payment of goal premiums

If the remaining players accepted to receive the bonuses next year, two former employees, stoppers Florin Plămada and Viorel Lică, who have since left for second league teams, complained to the Iași club to the commissions and ask to receive their goal bonuses.

“We really have goal premiums to pay to players and staff. Everyone will get their money stipulated in the contracts, even if this happens late. Priority was given to the remaining players, but I want to assure everyone that they will collect the firsts”executive manager Florin Briaur told ProSport.

In addition to Lică and Plămada, Dumitru Celeadnic and Sorin Șerban are also demanding their rights at the commissions. The two were brought in in the summer, but they were quickly abandoned and they left Iași without collecting all the money stipulated in the contract.

Cornel Șfaițer paid the players an outstanding salary

The residents of Iași entered the new year with an outstanding salary, for the month of November, the premiums for the same month also not being paid.

Copou officials hope that these arrears, as well as the goal premiums for promotion to the SuperLiga, will be paid in January, when the first money from the TV rights will come in, as well as the 200,000 eruos from FCSB, for the transfer of Luis Phelipe .

Until then, all the club’s employees received an outstanding salary just before Christmas, in October, the money being made available by the president of the Board of Directors, Cornel Șfaițer.