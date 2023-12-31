Police and fire brigade have had a busy night, New Year’s Eve has yet to start | General

#Police #fire #brigade #busy #night #Years #Eve #start #General

The police and fire brigade were busy on the night from Saturday to Sunday. There were also minor incidents across the country on Sunday morning, while New Year’s Eve has not even started.

The police previously informed NU.nl that they expected a turbulent New Year’s Eve. But the fire brigade also had to respond to various places last night due to fireworks damage. RTV Drenthe reports that a fire broke out in a car in Emmen after, according to bystanders, fireworks were set off. Vehicles also burned out in Vlaardingen and Veenendaal, local media report.

According to the police, five cars went up in flames in Veldhoven in North Brabant. Although fireworks remains were found nearby, fireworks are unlikely to be the cause of the fire.

The mobile unit (ME) was present this morning with ten vans in the Alphen district of Rode Dorp, reports said Broadcasting West. A man who threw Christmas trees at officers there was arrested. A woman who punched a police van was also arrested.

The Amsterdam fire brigade reports that several vehicles have also burned down in the capital. But a major fire in a home in the Zuidoost district attracted particular attention. It was quickly extinguished, but the resident of the building suffered several burns when she tried to extinguish the fire herself. There was also a fire at a house in Roden, Drenthe. The police are still investigating.

On Saturday evening, a man from the Limburg municipality of Leudal died in a fireworks accident. A second person was injured and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

