Police are investigating after video of violence against men walking hand in hand

A video showing two men being attacked while walking hand in hand has been widely shared on social media in recent days. The police are currently investigating the incident.

The video was made in Kerkstraat. It is still unclear when the video was made, even for the police. The couple can be seen walking on the sidewalk when a man in a dark tracksuit approaches them and lashes out with his right hand. He appears to hit one of the two men in the neck. Then the man in the tracksuit kicks towards the two. Based on the images, it cannot be said with certainty whether the kick was successful.

Video removed

The video was posted on Threads. That is Facebook parent company Meta’s alternative to X. The original video has now been removed, but a copy of it is widely shared on Threads and walking in hand was the direct reason.

“This event is causing quite a stir in the community,” says Margriet Veeger, duo chair of COC Amsterdam, the interest group of the queer community. “It is behavior to be deeply ashamed of. The public space belongs to everyone, but these advanced young people clearly think differently about that.”

Veeger further says that COC Amsterdam sympathizes with the men. “A very bad experience for the victims. If something like this happens to you, you will never forget it. You feel less free in your own city and you continue to live with it.”

It is unclear whether a report has been filed

The police say they are aware of the video. Investigations are currently underway to determine, among other things, when it was filmed and whether a report was filed. If the report has not yet been filed, the police are considering a call via social media to get in touch with the men. “We would like to further investigate the incident and reporting will help with that.”

