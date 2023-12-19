Police arrest 60-year-old who ran over woman (24) in Schwerzenbach ZH and fled

Without caring about the injured person, the person fled in their car in the direction of Fällanden. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the two incidents and had to be taken to hospital by the emergency services at Uster Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Zurich cantonal police reported a successful search: The driver who fled the accident was identified “through intensive police investigations” and was arrested on December 18th at her place of residence in the canton of Zurich. The driver at fault was a 60-year-old Swiss woman.

During the police interview, the woman stated that she was driving her car at the time of the accident. After questioning, she was brought to the See/Oberland public prosecutor’s office.

