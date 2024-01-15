Police boat and helicopter deployed in search for missing man (71) | Domestic

#Police #boat #helicopter #deployed #search #missing #man #Domestic

Buitenpost – In the search for a 71-year-old missing man from the Frisian Buitenpost, the police deployed a boat and a helicopter on Sunday.

The police are looking for Jan Slingerland from Buitenpost. He has been missing since Saturday. The search turned up nothing on Saturday, the police helicopter was deployed again on Sunday. Around noon, the police also deployed a boat to help in the search.

According to the description on the police website, Jan Slingerland can be recognized by his slim build, gray curly hair, black jacket with hood, blue jeans, glasses with round frames and brown boots without laces. He may get around on foot.

