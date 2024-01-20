Police chiefs humiliated by thugs

#Police #chiefs #humiliated #thugs

The relationship between the underworld and the police has always been strained, but in some cases, the lawmen have been humiliated by the villains. Somehow the practice was picked up even among policemen who humiliated their own colleagues in the same way.

Cops have been humiliated throughout time often by the underworld. Except that sometimes it would even have gone to extremes. One such case is that of the former head of the IGP, Pavel Abraham. He would have been brought to his knees by Fane Spoitoru in front of the bosses of the Bucharest underworld.

This situation would have become known throughout the country, so Fane Spoitoru gained supremacy. Incidentally, Abraham resigned saying that he could no longer bear the relations between the underworld and the political parties. The highlight is that this practice of kneeling was taken over by the police themselves.

This is how it happens that in 2017 images appeared in the media in which a police chief is kneeling in front of the former head of DIPI, Gelu Oltean. Besides, other police chiefs were also present at the humiliating moment.

Thug to cop: “Do you want us to beat you with a gun in your hand?”

The explanations given then at the ministry were not able to clarify what really happened there. What is certain is that another Chief of Police stood up to the thugs. Liviu Vasilescu went at night to negotiate the funeral of Emi Pian, the head of the Duduianu clan. After this episode he resigned from his position.

One of the thugs who constantly humiliated the police, but also the Ministry of Justice was Genică Boenića. Having fled for several years in Jordan, he posted all kinds of humiliating messages from there.

“I am asking the Romanian competent services to come to Petra, to help me get off the camel!” Boenica wrote on social networks.

Not only the chiefs but also the officers who go to the incidents have been assaulted and humiliated by the thugs. In 2020, a policeman from Gorj was spat on and threatened by several thugs. “do you want me to beat you with a gun in my hand?” one of them said to the law enforcement officers. The aggressors were later remanded in custody.