Police find 19 million euros worth of stolen Apple products in a warehouse

NOS Nieuws•gisteren, 21:25

The police found a large number of stolen Apple products in a warehouse in Woerden last Sunday. The iPhones and iPads had been stolen about an hour earlier from a company at Schiphol, the police announced today.

After the theft, officers saw a truck with a trailer entering the warehouse at Kattegat in Woerden around 9 p.m. An arrest team then entered the warehouse, reports RTV Utrecht. It is unknown how the police tracked down the suspects.

Four suspects were arrested on the spot. A fifth suspect fled. Partly thanks to a police helicopter, he was found later that evening near a ditch in a meadow along the A12, where he was hiding.

The five suspects have now been brought before the examining magistrate and will remain in pre-trial detention for longer. The stolen items have a value of 19.3 million euros.

