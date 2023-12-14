Police find two dead bodies

The deceased’s property recovered by truck by her family

A woman and a prison officer were discovered dead in the bedroom of a house in Antaninandro. Their bodies were riddled with saber cuts.

A macabre double discovery arouses horror in a house, in Antaninandro Sainte-Marie, yesterday around 9 a.m. A woman, aged 39, mother of two children aged 9 and 14, and a 48-year-old prison officer died there.

They were found in the bedroom. The woman was lying on the bed, while the forty-year-old was lying on the floor. Their lifeless bodies were riddled with traces of saber blows. The police noticed four on the woman’s back. On the other remains, his chest and stomach showed at least three.

Both were recovered from the crime scene and transported by van by the Municipal Hygiene Office to the morgue of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital Center. They arrived there around 1 p.m., according to forensic information.

The criminal brigade (BC) is responsible for the investigation. The police of the third district, responsible for the sector, were notified first. According to explanations she received from a witness, an employee of the deceased, she saw her boss and the man arguing. The latter held a saber in his hand.

Fear and agitation

The housekeeper started calling for help when the quarrel escalated. She would not have witnessed what happened next because, when she returned inside the room, she found the woman limp and bleeding. In great fear and completely disturbed, she would not have noticed where the jailer went. She continued to seek help. It was when she returned a second time to the room that she came across the body of the forty-year-old, stained with blood.

The two children were at school at the time of the incident, according to the account of the same witness to the police. When the police arrived, the two “victims” were already dead. In light of the findings, they favored the theory of murder followed by suicide. The investigation carried out by the BC does not neglect any avenue likely to shed light on the matter.

Some informed sources, deeply affected by this macabre event, did not want to go into details. On the other hand, they are certain that what happened is linked to the past and to the marital problem between the two disappeared. They imply that they had a turbulent relationship.

“The woman and her children had come to settle in the neighborhood for only a few days, less than a week,” they indicate. The deceased’s belongings were recovered by her family yesterday afternoon.

Embroidery Leonard