Police fire shot and use taser during check, suspect escapes in car

Last night, the police fired a shot and used an electroshock weapon during a check on a motorist on the Mauritskade in Oost. Nevertheless, the man managed to get away in a car.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Linnaeusstraat. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the incident.

Due to the investigation, the police cannot say why the man was checked. Nor whether there was targeted shooting by officers, or whether it was a warning shot. It is also unclear whether the man was hit by the electroshock weapon.

According to the police, it is unclear whether the man was injured. He did manage to get away in a car. He hasn’t been found yet. Police have launched an investigation.

