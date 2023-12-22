Police have arrested a housewife for allegedly killing a domestic worker in Kano

#Police #arrested #housewife #allegedly #killing #domestic #worker #Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Surajo, for allegedly stabbing to death her housemaid, Nafi’u Hafiz.

Police Commissioner Hussaini Gumel confirmed the incident when addressing journalists at Bompai Command Headquarters, Friday.

He said the incident occurred in Unguwa Uku ward in Taurani Local Government Area of ​​the state.

He said: “On December 21, at about 07:00, a report was received from one Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi LGA, that he received a telephone call from one Daiyanu Abdullahi of Unguwa Uku, Kano, that his brother, Nafi’u Hafiz , is dead.”

He explained that when his brother arrived at Unguwa Uku’s residence, he found several wounds on several parts of the deceased’s body, suspected to be stab wounds.

The Police Commissioner said that the investigation led to the arrest of the main suspect, Hafsat Surajo, a housewife from the residence where the deceased lived.

Gumel explained that the suspect admitted to carrying out the act alone by stabbing several parts of the deceased’s body.

“Her husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, of the same address, and her doorman, Malam Adamu, were arrested for helping, packing and hiding the body to cover up the crime of murder,” he said.

Gumel said an undercover investigation resulted in the discovery of a blood-stained knife used in the crime.

He said, after the investigation was completed, the suspect would be brought to court for further processing.