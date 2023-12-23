Police kill suspect

Cited in multiple crimes, a suspected criminal fell under the bullets of the gendarmes of Soamanandrariny and Ambohimangakely, the day before yesterday. It’s called Kia.

On March 28 of this year, around 6 a.m., he and his co-perpetrators attacked a “cash point” in Soamanandrariny. In June, he and his gang committed another armed robbery. He escaped the surveillance of the Anti-Gang Service (SAG). On September 9, he murdered the manager of a “cash point” in Ambatomaro.

He was known to law enforcement as a notorious thief in the Avaradrano district. Concerning his modus operandi, he intercepts people waiting for their bus in the evening, threatens them with a pistol and robs them, according to information communicated by the national gendarmerie.

He is homeless. So, this Thursday, around 5 a.m., he was picked up with his firearm loaded with a few cartridges. He used subterfuge when he had to lead the gendarmes to his accomplices. He was shot and killed while throwing stones at one of them.

Embroidery Leonard

