Police kill two armed men

Two suspected robbers were definitively put out of action in Anosibe early yesterday. They died under bullets from the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR) of the national police.

A string of complaints have been received recently regarding the presence of armed robbers plaguing the area, according to police. The patrol was intensified especially at night until daybreak. Two people carrying a saber, a dagger and Big Boss gas then came face to face with the men of the UIR in the darkness.

The suspicious duo allegedly brandished their weapons while wanting to attack the police. The threatening circumstances forced the patrol officers to open fire to stop him. Hit, the supposed thieves all succumbed to their gunshot wounds. Their weapons were recovered by the police.

The neighborhood investigation carried out by law enforcement officers revealed that the two deceased had for a long time engaged in criminal activities and had caused numerous victims. Their bodies were taken to the morgue of a major hospital nearby.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  Nursing Technicians Union suspends services in primary and secondary hospitals -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How Robert Fico builds a parallel world of false justice (commentary by Martin Behul)
How Robert Fico builds a parallel world of false justice (commentary by Martin Behul)
Posted on
A new wave of polar air brings frost and snow to Romania. Temperatures will drop significantly
A new wave of polar air brings frost and snow to Romania. Temperatures will drop significantly
Posted on
Bundesliga: How to watch FC Bayern against Hoffenheim on free TV | Sports
Bundesliga: How to watch FC Bayern against Hoffenheim on free TV | Sports
Posted on
Vedolizumab and ustekinumab in pregnant women
Vedolizumab and ustekinumab in pregnant women
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News