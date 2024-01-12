Police kill two armed men

Two suspected robbers were definitively put out of action in Anosibe early yesterday. They died under bullets from the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR) of the national police.

A string of complaints have been received recently regarding the presence of armed robbers plaguing the area, according to police. The patrol was intensified especially at night until daybreak. Two people carrying a saber, a dagger and Big Boss gas then came face to face with the men of the UIR in the darkness.

The suspicious duo allegedly brandished their weapons while wanting to attack the police. The threatening circumstances forced the patrol officers to open fire to stop him. Hit, the supposed thieves all succumbed to their gunshot wounds. Their weapons were recovered by the police.

The neighborhood investigation carried out by law enforcement officers revealed that the two deceased had for a long time engaged in criminal activities and had caused numerous victims. Their bodies were taken to the morgue of a major hospital nearby.

