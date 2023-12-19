Police near the National Bank of Poland and Mucha’s flooded office. In the background there is a conflict with Glapiński

#Police #National #Bank #Poland #Muchas #flooded #office #background #conflict #Glapiński

Paweł Mucha, a member of the NBP management board, allegedly called the police when he discovered that personal belongings had disappeared from his office – reports money.pl. As a result of the failure, his office was to be flooded.

Paweł Mucha was to call the police to the National Bank of Poland on December 7. A member of the NBP management board allegedly noticed that some items, including personal items, had disappeared from his office – reports money.pl.

Watch the video Glapiński: The National Bank is independent, cooperation with us is sometimes difficult

Failure at the National Bank of Poland? Paweł Mucha was said to have had a flooded office. His things were missing, he called the police

The website explains that on December 4, a breakdown occurred during renovation in the wing of the NBP headquarters, where members of the management board and members of the Monetary Policy Council have their offices. – At NBP, the water and sewage section was damaged and some rooms were flooded, including the office of management board member Paweł Mucha – one of the bank’s administration employees said anonymously in an interview with the portal.

Paweł Mucha was absent from work on December 5 due to a one-day vacation. When he returned to the National Bank of Poland the next day, he did not notice any signs of flooding in his office. According to money.pl, Mucha was working that day, meanwhile employees received information in the internal system with the following content: “The Administrative Department kindly informs that due to a failure, the current office and secretariat of the Member of the NBP Management Board, Mr. Paweł Mucha, have been closed for use.”

On December 7, Paweł Mucha was supposed to leave the NBP for a meeting. Money.pl writes that during his absence, his office was flooded again, and his belongings were sealed and moved to a new room on the eighth floor. According to the website, upon his return, the NBP management board member was unaware that his personal items had been removed from his office and did not notice any signs of failure. That’s why he had to call the police.

NBP spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told money.pl that there was no intervention. – I strongly deny that the police would ever intervene or even enter the buildings of the National Bank of Poland. Nothing like this happened, he emphasized. In turn, assistant inspector Robert Szumiata from the Warsaw I District Police Headquarters (Śródmieście) confirmed that the officers appeared, but in front of the central bank.

MPC member: Apparently the police arrived at the NBP on signals

The case of the police intervention before the NBP and the transfer of Paweł Mucha’s belongings from the second floor to the eighth was commented on by economist and MPC member Ludwik Kotecki. – I don’t know if these were the real reasons, but it can be interpreted that at this moment we don’t have a chance to meet again, because members of the Monetary Policy Council do not have access to the eighth floor either – he said on tvn24.pl.

– If it is true that President Mucha actually called the police, it probably concerned some problem with his office. It is currently officially under renovation, Kotecki added. The MPC member said that the police “apparently even arrived on the signal.”

Conflict at the National Bank of Poland. Paweł Mucha sent a letter to Adam Glapiński

At Next.gazeta.pl we have repeatedly described the ongoing dispute at the NBP between President Adam Glapiński and Paweł Mucha. A member of the management board of the central bank, in a letter to Glapiński, which he published on social media, accused him of “once again publicly violating my personal rights and defaming me.” Moreover, last weekend he revealed the NBP resolution from 2019 regarding awards for the bank’s management (the president, Adam Glapiński, and two vice-presidents). It shows that the mentioned people were to receive a total of 15 additional salaries per year – in addition to the standard 12.