Police officer saves dog owner from icy waters

A police officer did not hesitate to throw himself into the icy water on Thursday to rescue the owner of a dog who had ventured onto the ice of a river to try to save his animal in distress.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Friday that one of its officers heroically intervened around 12:30 p.m. in Trent Hills.

“A person was walking their dog who ventured onto the ice and fell through. The owner then attempted to rescue the dog, subsequently having to call 911 when one began to sink into the icy waters of the Trent River,” described the OPP.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics immediately headed in the direction, but it was an OPP officer who arrived first. Without hesitation, he plunged into the river to rescue the person in distress and bring them back to shore.

The dog’s owner had to be transported to hospital, but his life was not threatened. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to rescue the animal.

The provincial police took the opportunity to remind citizens to be vigilant when venturing out on the ice. This must be at least 10 to 15 centimeters thick before it becomes safe to venture on foot on it.

