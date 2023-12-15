Police provide 250 personnel to ensure security in Sambizanga

Around 250 personnel from the National Police and other specialties from the Ministry of the Interior, supported by dogs and horses, have been patrolling the critical streets of Sambizanga since the 7th, to counter the actions carried out, illegally, by the “Turma do Apito ”.

According to the corporation’s spokesperson in Luanda, Nestor Goubel, the operation, called “Apito”, is coordinated by the Second Provincial Commander and aims to combat criminal actions and illicit behavior.

It should be remembered that crimes such as offenses against physical integrity, kidnappings, torture and inhumane and degrading treatment, undue collection of monetary values, as well as usurpation of exclusive functions of the police authorities, are pointed out by the authorities as being the basis for the extinction of the “Class do Apito” and consequent deactivation of camphors.