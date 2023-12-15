Police provide 250 personnel to ensure security in Sambizanga –

Around 250 personnel from the National Police and other specialties from the Ministry of the Interior, supported by dogs and horses, have been patrolling the critical streets of Sambizanga since the 7th, to counter the actions carried out, illegally, by the “Turma do Apito ”.

According to the corporation’s spokesperson in Luanda, Nestor Goubel, the operation, called “Apito”, is coordinated by the Second Provincial Commander and aims to combat criminal actions and illicit behavior.

It should be remembered that crimes such as offenses against physical integrity, kidnappings, torture and inhumane and degrading treatment, undue collection of monetary values, as well as usurpation of exclusive functions of the police authorities, are pointed out by the authorities as being the basis for the extinction of the “Class do Apito” and consequent deactivation of camphors.

“Turma do Apito” calls for a demonstration to demand permanence at Sambizanga

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News