Police pursuit in Centre-du-Québec: two men arrested in a stolen car

#Police #pursuit #CentreduQuébec #men #arrested #stolen #car

Two men were arrested after a pursuit that crossed several municipalities in Center-du-Québec.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) attempted to intercept a vehicle around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on Saint-Joseph Boulevard, in Drummondville. It was at this time that the car fled on different roads before taking Route 122 heading east.

“The pursuit took place over a long period of time and crossed several municipalities,” said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the SQ, adding that the vehicle was finally intercepted in Saint-Albert, at the corner of the Route 122 and Highway 955, using a forced immobilization technique.

After carrying out checks, police were able to confirm that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Two suspects, the 28-year-old driver and his passenger, were arrested and interviewed by investigators. They could face charges of drunk driving, fleeing and receiving stolen property.

Also Read:  Temperatures will rise day by day leading up to Christmas, rain will occur in some parts of the Pacific Ocean, and be careful of falling snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side (Weather Forecaster Akiko Aoyama December 22, 2023) - Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
Posted on
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
Posted on
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Posted on
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News