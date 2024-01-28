Police pursuit in Centre-du-Québec: two men arrested in a stolen car

#Police #pursuit #CentreduQuébec #men #arrested #stolen #car

Two men were arrested after a pursuit that crossed several municipalities in Center-du-Québec.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) attempted to intercept a vehicle around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on Saint-Joseph Boulevard, in Drummondville. It was at this time that the car fled on different roads before taking Route 122 heading east.

“The pursuit took place over a long period of time and crossed several municipalities,” said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the SQ, adding that the vehicle was finally intercepted in Saint-Albert, at the corner of the Route 122 and Highway 955, using a forced immobilization technique.

After carrying out checks, police were able to confirm that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Two suspects, the 28-year-old driver and his passenger, were arrested and interviewed by investigators. They could face charges of drunk driving, fleeing and receiving stolen property.