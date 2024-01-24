Police rescue an albino from trafficking

The boy in front of four of his traffickers who were captured alive on the night of January 19.

An albino boy, aged 6, was almost sold by human traffickers in Betsinjaky Toliara. A shootout broke out during his release by the police.

Missed. This is a disturbing and alarming story about a case of human trafficking, endangering the life of a 6-year-old child with albinism, this Friday, January 19. Fortunately, thanks to a well-orchestrated operation by the gendarmes of the Toliara II district, the child was released unharmed, and those responsible for the trafficking were apprehended.

According to information received, that evening, around 8 p.m., criminals kidnapped the child somewhere in the rural commune of Betsinjaky.

The mobilization of a specialized unit and a trap operation allowed the authorities to intervene effectively and save the child’s life. One of the plainclothes gendarmes posed as a boss interested in the albino trade. He then negotiated a meeting with this mafia group and managed to acquire the goods. Deceived, the criminals brought the child to him. That’s when the other black berets came into action. The boy was recovered. The thugs dispersed to try to escape arrest. They had shown resistance.

Safe and sound

The situation therefore led to armed clashes with the traffickers, leading to the death of one of them. Four were captured alive, including one woman. A last one managed to take off, leaving no trace. The remains of the slain trafficker were observed by the doctor at the local Basic Health Center the following morning. The villagers claimed not to know the perpetrators. On the other hand, their hostage is identified as Votsotsoa. He comes from the Bekily district, on the borders of the Androy region. He is safe and sound. Since the release of this boy until Monday, a mafia network of eleven people, aged 20 to 48, was dismantled and taken into custody at the Toliara territorial brigade as part of the investigation.

The ongoing investigation is crucial to determining the details of the human trafficking network, the motivations behind this heinous act, and to bringing to justice all those involved in this revolting crime. The ongoing arrests and interrogations aim to shed light on the extent of the network and ensure that all perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Embroidery Leonard

