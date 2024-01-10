Police rules are unreasonably vague

#Police #rules #unreasonably #vague

full screen The police union goes to court. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The rules for when police officers are allowed to perform beatings need to be made much clearer.

It is excellent that the union is going to court.

In the brave new world, the Police Authority has distributed smart mobile phones equipped with all kinds of apps to the employees.

An important work tool, not least PMF, the Police’s multi-question, which gives access to a number of internal databases, is very useful.

The authority has not neglected to brag about how the app, developed by its own IT department, has almost revolutionized field work.

Only take suspect car keepers. Not too many years ago, a police officer on external duty had to call the regional command center and provide a registration number. Then a police officer there had to enter the register and add up any debts.

With the new technology, the man or woman in the field can do the work themselves and get results in seconds.

In the first three months of 2017, the police in Malmö alone confiscated just over 1,300 cars, almost seven times more than the year before.



Another success factor in law enforcement is that police officers who discover criminal activity in their spare time act.

It goes without saying that the more eyes that make observations, the greater the chances of solving crimes.

So far, reality is as simple as my reasoning. But the police also have various rules to obey. Basically this is of course necessary, in a decent society an authority with the power of the police cannot have free play, but these regulations are not a miracle of clarity.

The Police Ordinance stipulates, among other things, that a police officer during off-duty time is obliged to take the immediate measures that the situation permits in the event of serious crimes or serious disturbances of public order.

In addition, a police officer in his spare time has the right to intervene even in the case of less serious crimes.

However, what is less serious and when, for example, the smart app can be used is not completely obvious.

Not least police officers who have been fired after using it have had to learn the hard way.

Sure, misrepresentations are made. It is not allowed for a police officer to beat himself up, check on his daughter’s new boyfriend or, in this way, snoop into how things are with the whiny neighbor.

But some cases that have led to dismissal have not been crystal clear. And in other cases, accused police officers have been acquitted and therefore allowed to keep their jobs.

A notable case concerns a police officer in western Sweden who was put on trial for having done about a hundred beatings in his spare time, mostly on people and vehicles in gang-criminal environments.

The prosecution raised such uncertainty within the authority that the local Police Association issued a recommendation to members to leave the company mobile at work at the end of the working day.



The woman was freed in the district court as well as the court of appeals and the higher instance was furious in its judgment over the police’s vague guidelines.

Even Special Investigations, an independent unit within the Police Authority that investigates, among other things, police officers suspected of crimes, has sighed over the rules.

Now even the Police Union is tired. Just before Christmas, a lawsuit was submitted to the Labor Court with a demand that a dismissal be declared invalid.

The police officer in question had beaten a married man on the fringes of her family nine times after receiving a tip that he was involved in drug smuggling. A man who was previously in prison for drug offences.

She was convicted of data breach and acquitted of misconduct in two courts. Daily fines.



I have none objections to that outcome. But it is possible to sympathize with the fact that the convict, who admits the beatings but denies any crime, found the rules unclear.

The authority’s guidelines state the following:

Internal IT systems may only be used “when it is necessary to carry out a certain work task. It must be likely that the use in the individual case is beneficial for the execution of the work”.

What does this mean? What is required for a strike to be necessary? And what does “useful” mean concretely? Crime investigation? Strong suspicion? Prosecution?

It is high time for the top management of the police to listen to the criticism from the union and units within the authority.

The app is an excellent tool. Not least in view of the development of organized crime, it is important that the police acquire technical achievements.

It would be sad to say the least if ambitious cops stopped using this tool for fear of getting fired.

The following shouldn’t even need to be pointed out:

Write clearer rules.