Police say they have arrested a citizen who ran over eleven people in São Paulo –

The Police in Luanda say they have arrested the citizen who ran over the eleven people on the morning of this Monday, 22nd, on Rua Cónego Manuel das Neves, in the São Paulo area.

In the voice of the spokesperson for the Luanda Provincial Command, the police demarcate themselves from the allegations made by people, who claim that they are a high-ranking member of the National Police, as being the presumed perpetrator of the run-over.

According to Nestor Goubel, he is a normal citizen, who is already detained in one of the police pickets in Luanda.

Unlike the police, people claim that he was a police officer, who was in uniform at the time of the incident, and who, upon getting out of his car, even fired shots to disperse the people.

Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
