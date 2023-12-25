Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade

#Police #tear #gas #disperse #protesters #demanding #repeat #Serbian #election #Belgrade

On December 24, several thousand protested in Belgrade demanding a repeat of the December 17 elections. The crowd tried to break into the building of the city assembly, the police fired tear gas in response, reports MTI.

In Serbia, according to the opposition, there was fraud in the early elections in Serbia, which were won by the party alliance of Aleksandar Vučić. Protests have been going on for six days over the results of early parliamentary, provincial and municipal elections in Serbia. The opposition politicians announced a hunger strike, and also announced a mass demonstration for Sunday.

According to representatives on the list of “Serbia against violence”, the mass movement formed after the school massacres, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which is the leading force of Vučić’s party alliance, received 21 thousand more votes than their own list in Belgrade, with 81 percent of the vote. as many as 40,000 voters without a residence in Belgrade were transported to the capital, thus “dramatically changing” the result. “Serbia Against Violence” took first place with 23.69% of the votes according to the officially released data, while the same data gave the Serbian Progressive Party 46.7%.

Demonstrators in Belgrade on December 24 – Photo: Filip Stevanovic / 2023 Anadolu

According to the official preliminary results, in the local government elections in Belgrade, the list called “Serbia cannot stand” received 39.35 percent of the votes, while the list “Serbia against violence” received 34.26 percent. The opposition believes that the entire election process should be repeated in Belgrade. The Serbian Progressive Party denies that any election fraud or vote theft took place.

In response to the demonstration, Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that “no revolution” is taking place and that “the official bodies are doing their job”.

