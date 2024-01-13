Police vehicle involved in road accident

#Police #vehicle #involved #road #accident

Around 6am this morning, an accident involving a police vehicle occurred on route 138, between rang Saint Antoine and the entrance to Pignoronde in Baie-Saint-Paul.

The policeman and policewoman in the vehicle were slightly injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The man had head pain and his colleague had rib pain.

According to our information, the police were trying to find a vehicle which had allegedly committed an offense.

On the SQ media relations side, it is mentioned “that the weather conditions had started to deteriorate at the time when what appears to be a U-turn maneuver occurred,” said Sergeant Hélène St-Pierre.

The police officers and the bus were traveling westbound. The bus driver said that the patrol car first swerved to the right. “I changed lanes and suddenly the car veered to the left and ended up sideways in front of me. The impact happened at that moment,” the man said.

The collision did not occur at high velocity. The bus was traveling at approximately 50 km/h.

Police officers from the Charlevoix-Est station have opened a collision investigation to determine what happened. They took testimony from the driver of the larger vehicle of the two. The case does not appear to have been handed over to a specialized police division.

No one was injured on the bus carrying 23 Club Med workers. A female passenger was taken to hospital for evaluation. They boarded another carrier vehicle to go to 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrete in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François.

The accident disrupted traffic for a good hour. Workers from Transports Québec managed the traffic