Police Warn Teenagers Who Take Part in This TikTok Challenge Could Die

It’s crowded TikTok, especially in the United States, teenagers take part in a challenge called Door Knock. So they caused a commotion by hitting or kicking the doors of people’s houses in the middle of the night. This action is considered irresponsible and high risk.

The police also warned that teenagers should no longer take part in such challenges. “This causes both physical and emotional disturbances in residents of all ages,” police in Texas were quoted as saying detikINET from the New York Post.

The Friendswood police department received a report from the victim of the TikTok challenge. It was caught on surveillance cameras how teenagers visited residential areas and hit doors, some even using gallons of water.

“I told them to stop before it gets hurt or they hurt someone. Please don’t do this, it’s so wrong, it’s scary,” said one of the victims, Gwen.

In fact, it is not impossible for this action to be considered a criminal act because it could cause damage. Not to mention that teenagers could be shot because they are suspected of being thieves.

“This is a very dangerous game. I’m worried the homeowner might think someone is trying to rob his house and some innocent children could be shot or killed,” said local police Chief Deputy Jimmy Evans.

Currently, the local police are investigating this incident. Moreover, several doors were damaged. They are identifying the perpetrators and asking victims to come forward if they have incriminating evidence.

