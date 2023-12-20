Policeman died following the impact between a minibus and a car

#Policeman #died #impact #minibus #car

A 23-year-old young man from Craiova, a police officer in IPJ Dolj, lost his life following an accident on Tuesday morning, in Bratovoești commune. According to the law enforcement officers, the 23-year-old lost control of the direction and entered the opposite direction, where he hit a minibus traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

IPJ Dolj representatives explained that the victim died as a result of the impact between a car and a minibus.

“During the day of December 19, policemen from the Dolj Road Service were alerted to the occurrence of a road event on DN 55, in the town of Bratovoești. The police officers dispatched to the scene found that a 23-year-old man from the municipality of Craiova, while driving a car on DN 55, for reasons to be determined following the investigations, allegedly lost control over the direction of travel , would have entered the opposite direction of travel, colliding with a minibus driven by a 56-year-old man. As a result of the event, the death of the 23-year-old young man from the municipality of Craiova resulted”, said the Dolje policemen.

Firefighters sent an extrication vehicle and two SMURD crews to the scene of the accident. Unfortunately, the doctors could do nothing for the 23-year-old. The victim worked at the Sadova Police Station, and on Tuesday morning he went to work.

The representatives of ISU Dolj also stated that two people, who were conscious and cooperative, refused to be transported to the hospital.