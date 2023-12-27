Polish businessmen have billions of assets. For many, 2023 has been kind

#Polish #businessmen #billions #assets #kind

From the point of view of Poles’ savings, 2023 was special. On the one hand, bank deposits had high interest rates in recent years, but for a long time prices in stores were rising faster, so safely invested money actually lost its value.

In hindsight, it turns out that most risk takers who invested their savings in the stock market did much better. The indexes of the Warsaw Stock Exchange are breaking records. WIG, WIG20, mWIG40 and sWiG80 from the beginning of the year have increased in value by 30 to 40 percent, showing the average profits achievable over a year.

Of course, among the several hundred companies from the main stock exchange floor, there are many whose balance sheet at the end of the year is not favorable and their shares are more or less in decline. Just as there are cases of rates of return of several hundred percent. This is reflected in the portfolios of the largest Polish businessmen. We at Business Insider have just looked into them and present the most important conclusions below.

How have the stock market fortunes of Polish businessmen changed?



We took a closer look at the 50 richest businessmen from the Forbes list. We selected billionaires whose most important businesses are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and compared their market valuations from the end of 2023 and the last day of 2022. Some of them (e.g. Sebastian Kulczyk and Dariusz Miłek) have been buying or selling shares in the last dozen or so months. In our analysis, we took into account the current state of their share portfolio and show how the value of the same pool of shares changed during the year (changes in these values ​​cannot always be identified with profit or loss).

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



The basic conclusion is that most rich people have become even richer in 2023and the extremely high inflation only reduced their profits, but unlike the average Kowalski, they did not actually lose.

It is clear that the real estate business was a bull’s-eye. Developer Atal has grown on the stock exchange by approximately 90%. The Polish labor market was resistant to the economic slowdown. This can be seen in the 50% increase in the quotations of the Pracuj.pl Group. Representatives of the trade industry such as CCC and Dino earned well. Things were much worse in the media and video game industries.

Polish billionaires. They made money in 2023.



Tomasz Biernacki and Dino



The clear number one in our ranking in terms of asset value is Tomasz Biernacki – the creator of the success of the Polish supermarket chain Dino, which is trying to catch up with its main rival, Biedronka, in terms of the number of stores. He is a very mysterious businessman who carefully takes care of, among other things, for not disclosing his image. However, it will not hide the huge amounts that the business generates.

In total, from the beginning of this year to the end of September, the Dino chain can already boast over PLN 1 billion in net profit. In nine months, it opened over 180 new stores, of which there are over 2.3 thousand across Poland. Systematic development translates into: growing value of the company, in which Tomasz Biernacki owns 51%. worth over PLN 23 billion. In this way, the businessman’s fortune increased by over PLN 4 billion in a year, or about 23%.

Dariusz Miłek and CCC



Traders are doing well, as evidenced by CCC’s very good end of the year. Shares of a popular brand on the shoe market have recently soared and are valued by 50%. higher than at the end of the previous year. For the company’s founder, Dariusz Miłek, this means a promotion on the list of the richest. His shares in CCC are valued at approximately PLN 1.5 billion. The same block of shares a year ago was worth PLN 983 million.

The CCC company had major financial problems for a long time. However, investors seem to believe that the announced “return to normality” is likely to succeed. The group’s goal is, among others: approaching PLN 10 billion in turnover throughout 2023.

Dariusz Miłek | Piotr Molecki / East News

Zbigniew Juroszek and Atal



One of the beneficiaries of rising housing prices and a noticeable increase in interest in real estate among Poles is Zbigniew Juroszek. Atal (a development company) founded in 1990 led him to become one of the ten richest Poles. About 75% of it belongs to him. shares in this business are valued by the stock exchange at almost PLN 1.8 billion. A year ago, the same block of shares was worth less than PLN 1 billion.

Zbigniew Juroszek | Kamila Kotusz / Agencja Gazeta

The developer regularly informs about new apartments being put into use. This year he has already sold about 2,000. premises. It is counting on even more in 2024. Atal’s forecasts assume an increase in the number of customers, which is not to be deterred by the announced 7-10 percent. apartment price increases.

Przemysław Gacek and Pracuj.pl



Among slightly less recognizable businessmen, it is worth mentioning Przemysław Gack, the creator of Pracuj.pl – the largest website with job offers. With high hopes, he introduced the company to the Warsaw Stock Exchange in December 2021. Quite quickly, reality verified the plans and the slow sale of shares by investors in 2022 reduced the company’s quotations by 40%. Down. However, the last 12 months have brought a 50% increase. reflection which translates into almost PLN 2.2 billion attributable to Przemysław Gacek’s shares.

Tomasz Domogała and Grenevia



A few days before the end of the year, Tomasz Domogała also exceeded the PLN 1 billion mark, but just before Christmas, the decline in his company’s quotations lowered the valuation of the main asset of his estate to around PLN 960 million. The TDJ fund he runs operates in three basic business areas, but to stock exchange players it is known mainly through Grenevia (former Famur), which provides solutions, among others. for the energy and mining industries. The company’s shares are valued almost exactly the same at the end of 2023 as they were a year earlier.

Sebastian Kulczyk and Ciech



Representatives of the Kulczyk family could not be missing from this type of list. Theoretically, Sebastian Kulczyk has more reasons to be happy with his siblings. Shares of his chemical Ciech increased in value by over 40% in 2023. However, the businessman himself contributed significantly to the behavior of the stock exchange.

This year, he decided to buy all the shares from investors, paying approximately PLN 54 each. Stock exchange quotations were suspended at approximately this level at the beginning of November in connection with the withdrawal of Ciech from the WSE. We will remember the last valuation of the company and the significant asset of Kulczyk’s estate at… nearly PLN 2.8 billion.

Sebastian Kulczyk | Łukasz Cynalewski / Agencja Gazeta

Polish billionaires. They lost in 2023.



Dominika Kulczyk and Polenergia



In a similar ranking from a year ago, Sebastian Kulczyk’s sister was number one. In 2022, Dominika Kulczyk recorded an increase in the value of shares by over 70%. The balance sheet for the next year is a loss. It is small, 8%, but it is still a disappointment when most listed companies have grown.

A block of Polenergia shares belonging to Dominika Kulczyk indirectly through Mansa Investments after this year’s share issue is worth approximately PLN 2.56 billion. A year earlier, the same shares at the then exchange rate would have been worth almost PLN 2.79 billion.

Polenergia itself, focusing on the production of energy from renewable sources, generated PLN 209 million of net profit in the first nine months of 2023, almost doubling the results from last year. It seems that there is also a bright future ahead of it in connection with the energy transformation.

Dominika Kulczyk | Wojciech Olkuśnik / East News

Zygmunt Solorz and Cyfrowy Polsat



Zygmunt Solorz has much more reasons to worry. The main owner of the Cyfrowy Polsat group (called the king of Polsat) and a significant shareholder in the IT company Asseco Poland was number four on the list of the richest Poles in the latest Forbes ranking. He may fare worse in the next edition due to a massive drop in the market valuation of his assets accumulated in Cyfrowy Polsat. The stock has lost about 28% this year. A several percent increase in Asseco’s stock prices may provide some consolation, but the media and telecommunications giant is the billionaire’s most important asset.

The current valuation of Zygmunt Solorz’s shares in Cyfrowy Polsat and Asseco is PLN 5.6 billion. The same block of shares a year ago was worth over PLN 7.5 billion. This means a decrease of approximately 25%. Polsat announces large investments and admits that the effects will only be visible over time. It is clear that stock market investors are not the most patient.

Zygmunt Solorz | Artur Zawadzki/REPORTER / East News

Marcin Iwiński and CD Projekt



The most recognizable Polish game producer with the CD Projekt logo is still struggling to get back on track. The creators of the “The Witcher” and “Cyberpunk” trilogies had mixed luck on the stock market in 2023. In the middle of the year, the prices were even green, but at the end of the year there was a significant 10% increase again. minus.

See also: CD Projekt is preparing an offensive. There have been no such investments in Poland yet

This translates directly into the wealth of CD Projekt’s founders. The largest shareholder is Marcin Iwiński (13%). His shares are worth nearly PLN 1.5 billion. In one year, he lost (in accounting terms) approximately PLN 160 million due to the decline in stock market prices.

Marcin Iwiński

|

Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

Author: Damian Słomski, journalist of Business Insider Polska