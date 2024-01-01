Polish Crab with Indian addition. “For the first time in history”

#Polish #Crab #Indian #addition #time #history

The Ukrainians are using Indian 155 mm bullets against the Polish AHS Krab howitzer – reports the Bulgarian Military website. “This is the first time in history that such 155-mm artillery shells have been spotted,” we read. It is worth emphasizing that India has recently been distancing itself from Russian weapons.

A recording and photos appeared on the Telegram messenger showing the loading of 155 mm caliber projectiles other than usual after the Polish AHS Krab howitzers transferred to Ukraine. This is the first time that recordings showing the use of an Indian missile in a Polish machine on the front appear on the Internet.

As Bulgarian Military notes, used by Ukrainians Indian missiles are the BB HE ERFB model – high-explosive extended-range ammunition. The total weight of a single piece is approximately 46 kg and is exactly 861 mm long. The manufacturer emphasizes that the maximum range of the missile is less than 40 km.

Importantly, however, It is not known where exactly Indian missiles could have appeared in Ukraine. Bulgarian Military explains that it may be a mysterious shipment directly from New Delhi, but indirect support, i.e. transfer of weapons by allies, cannot be ruled out. The second scenario would be a good solution for India, which may want to maintain good relations with Russia, although – as recent months have shown – New Delhi is distancing itself from Russian weapons, which is confirmed by, among others, resignation from signing any potential contracts with the aggressor country during Dubai Airshow 2023.

Polish Crabs in Ukraine

Described as the “Polish god of war”, the Krab is a self-propelled 155 mm howitzer (52-caliber barrel length), which is mounted on a tracked chassis. The Polish weapon is equipped with a drive unit that generates power of 1,000 HP. This allows the Krab to accelerate to a speed of approximately 70 km/h.

AHS Krab uses standard 155 mm bullets, which have a range of 5 to 40 km – the same specification can be boasted by the Indian BB HE ERFB, which reaches a distance of 40 km. In addition to the main gun, the manufacturer placed a 12.7 mm WKM-B machine gun in Krab. A five-person crew is required to operate the vehicle.

Norbert Garbarek, journalist of Wirtualna Polska