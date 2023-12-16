Polish Post. A company where time stopped

#Polish #Post #company #time #stopped

– Once again, I promise myself never again, but sometimes there is simply no choice – says Kamil, who posted a comment under one of Poczta Polska’s Facebook entries, asking how long he should wait for a registered priority letter. He waited 14 days, although priority should mean that he would receive the parcel even within 24 hours of sending it.

The man is angry because he got stuck with an important document. But he is not alone. Whenever Poczta Polska boasts about its success on its social media, it is inundated with customer complaints.

How long will it take?



“For several days you have not been able to deliver the parcel even though you have issued it for delivery. Your courier must have been offended because he doesn’t answer the phone and just drops the parcel on the terminal. I was pressed for time and suggested picking him up at an agreed location along his route. The resistance is incredible! The hotline also does not answer. A total embarrassment!” writes Maciej.

Ewelina asks: “How much time do you need to deliver a registered parcel? The letter hasn’t been sent since Tuesday? I’m waiting for very important documents… you can’t reach the hotline. The connection is automatically disconnected due to the alleged siege… from Nakło nad “Noteć to Grudziądz would be delivered faster by a carrier pigeon.”

There are dozens of entries. Delivery delays are the most common complaints, but they are not the only ones. Customers complain that they receive notices instead of parcels, even though they are at home and waiting for the courier. These are often sick people who use wheelchairs and have paid for home delivery so as not to have to leave the house.

Problems with parcel delivery intensify during the holiday season. “Unfortunately, currently, we couriers from Pocztex have a flood of parcels from China, such as Aliexpress or Temu. There are just several hundred of them arriving in the region. We are unable to handle it mainly due to staff shortages. This is probably also the case at sorting centers. Please remember that we are only people,” writes one of the couriers.

Slow changes



From 2017, the Post Office plans to develop its own network of parcel machines. To this day, little has come of these plans. A few days ago, the company announced that this year it will have a total of 1,000. slot machines, a year later this number is expected to triple. One thousand of them will be located next to Biedronka stores. The company signed contracts with two machine suppliers: Point Pack and Ricoh. Perhaps then the queues at the Post Office, where in order to send a parcel you still have to fill out tedious forms and stick stamps, will be reduced a bit.

However, there are still other areas that can cause problems. Postal employees perform many activities manually, such as carefully copying data from forms for transfers. This continues, causing frustration for both employees and customers. Currently, Poczta Polska works on the system from 2000. There are plans to launch a new windowing system. It would accumulate all the ones that Poczta Polska uses today.

— Poczta Polska is currently implementing two IT projects that are intended to improve the logistics system, planning, implementation, storage, delivery and communication systems. This is the so-called TMS system that Poczta Polska implements under the contract signed with a company from the Poczta Polska group. The TMS system will be commissioned next year. For the next holidays, we will have a very modern parcel tracking system – Andrzej Bodziony, vice-president of the management board of Poczta Polska, said in the Sejm.

He added that a second system is also being implemented – a new window system. — We want to improve the work of our employees in post offices. It is also at the stage of investment implementation and is to be completed in 2024. This will also improve the work of 20,000 people. employees in postal offices who deal with serving our customers – he said vice president.

Andrzej Bodziony admitted that sometimes there are isolated cases of problems with parcel delivery. — Later, they may be shown and stigmatized unnecessarily, as if Poczta Polska was unable to deliver parcels, but please remember that during the holiday season Poczta Polska delivers 30% less. more parcels than in any other period, and the volumes of letters and parcels in the financial reports are shown and are very large – admitted Andrzej Bodziony.

Staff shortages



Piotr Moniuszko, chairman of the management board of WZZPP, emphasizes that The Polish Post Office is already 465 years old. – Sometimes, as employees, we have the impression that we have stopped in time several dozen years ago. The company certainly requires very deep and well-thought-out changes, but this requires the right people in key management positions. Unfortunately, due to the politicization of the company, many specialists have been dismissed or left their jobs in recent years. Without competent people, not only theoretically familiar with the postal services market, including KEP: courier, express, parcel, but also from the practical side, the situation in Poczta Polska will not be improved – believes Piotr Moniuszko.

He adds that queues at post offices, which customers complain about, are mainly caused by an insufficient number of employees necessary to serve customers, shortages of postmen, drivers, dispatch workers in logistics centers, etc.

– Staff shortages are currently the most serious problem that cannot be solved so easily. The reason for this state of affairs are salaries at the level of the minimum wage. From January 2024, when the minimum wage will increase again, approximately 70 percent employees will receive gross wages at the minimum wage level. This does not encourage potential candidates to take up work, notes Piotr Moniuszko.

At the same time, it reminds us of the number of responsibilities that are imposed on employees. — Performing work for those who are constantly absent, with a number of regulations, technological instructions, various types of regulations, internal regulations, etc. to be mastered. Unfortunately, working at the Polish Post Office is becoming unattractive at all. If we add the lack of clear and transparent regulations regarding development and promotion opportunities, the situation becomes downright tragic, he says.

“We are digital”



Poczta Polska does not agree with the statement that it cannot keep up with the changing world. Representatives of the press office list a number of activities undertaken by the company, which prove that it follows market changes and is becoming digital.

“Poczta Polska, as a national postal operator, adapts its activities to the realities of the digitizing world. Thanks to intensive modernization processes, included in the company’s strategy for 2021-2023, it can offer customers solutions at an increasingly higher level. Moreover, one of the strategic goals is development of digital services by the company,” the press office informs.

As he emphasizes, Poczta Polska, which has been entrusted with the role of the Designated Operator, offers digital equivalents of registered letters, i.e. registered electronic delivery services – e-Delivery (used for electronic communication with public entities).

“The appropriate tool was launched in production in October 2021 and since then we have been consistently providing electronic delivery services. Currently, messages are sent by entities that already use e-delivery,” says the press office.

According to the report, Poczta Polska was the first to implement another trust service for sending correspondence in electronic form – Q-Delivery. “It can be used by non-public entities, e.g. companies, entrepreneurs, associations, lawyers and natural persons. It is an extension of the solution previously available only for communication with public entities and an electronic alternative to traditional, paper registered letters” – assures the press office.

Among the novelties, he also mentions crypto stamps and crypto postcards. “The company has also launched the Pocztex Mobile application, which enables Pocztex shipments to be tracked and handled via mobile devices. New functionalities will be systematically added; recently, the application has been supplemented with the ability to send shipments. Customers can also send shipments without the need to print shipping labels. Parcels only with an assigned number can be sent at post offices and their branches and at partner points, e.g. Żabka, ABC, Lewiatan, Groszek, Arhelan, Delikatesy Centrum stores – assures the Poczta Polska press office.