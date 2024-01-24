Polish Prime Minister Tusk wants to reform the country’s abortion laws

#Polish #Prime #Minister #Tusk #reform #countrys #abortion #laws

“We are ready to submit a draft law on legal and safe abortions up to the 12th week to the parliament in the next few hours,” Tusk said in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“As you already know, there are different opinions in the coalition on this issue,” he added.

The amendment to the law was proposed by his liberal-conservative “Civil Platform” faction.

Tusk’s center-left government includes two more parties, the left-wing New Left and the Christian-conservative Third Way.

Another bill aims to ease access to emergency contraception. For women and older than 15 years. girls would be allowed to get these pills without a prescription.

in 2021 In Poland, stricter abortion laws came into force after a controversial ruling by the Constitutional Court. Since then, women are not allowed to terminate their pregnancies even in cases where the fetus has birth defects.

Also Read:  Could Make US Goiter, Saudi Arabia Fixes Joining China-Russia Gang

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
Posted on
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
Posted on
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Posted on
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News