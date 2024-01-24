Polish Prime Minister Tusk wants to reform the country’s abortion laws

#Polish #Prime #Minister #Tusk #reform #countrys #abortion #laws

“We are ready to submit a draft law on legal and safe abortions up to the 12th week to the parliament in the next few hours,” Tusk said in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“As you already know, there are different opinions in the coalition on this issue,” he added.

The amendment to the law was proposed by his liberal-conservative “Civil Platform” faction.

Tusk’s center-left government includes two more parties, the left-wing New Left and the Christian-conservative Third Way.

Another bill aims to ease access to emergency contraception. For women and older than 15 years. girls would be allowed to get these pills without a prescription.

in 2021 In Poland, stricter abortion laws came into force after a controversial ruling by the Constitutional Court. Since then, women are not allowed to terminate their pregnancies even in cases where the fetus has birth defects.