Polish TVP journalist promises to end the "propaganda soup" in the news

Polish journalist Marek Czyza, who was once expected to leave TVP but now appears to be returning, came at the end of a troubled day for the national broadcaster on Wednesday night on TVP1.

The chairmen and boards of national broadcaster TVP, Polish Radio and news agency PAP were fired on Wednesday, Poland’s culture ministry said in a statement, as the government moves swiftly to end what it sees as biased by the Law and Justice (PiS) party that was in power until two weeks ago. favorable content.

The reason for this decision is given on Tuesday’s parliamentary resolution on “restoring legal order and the impartiality and reliability of public media”.

“No Polish citizen who finances the activities of public television is obliged to listen to anyone’s propaganda,” said Mr. Czyz.

“Every Polish citizen who finances public media has the right to demand reliable, professional and honest information from it. Therefore, I offer you (…) a fair contract – from tomorrow “News” will provide you with “pictures” of the world and everything that this day will bring,” he said.

He announced that “instead of propaganda soup, we want to offer clean water – not because it is noble, but because it does not have an aggressive taste.”

“There won’t be a newscast today, but we’ll bring you the TVP newscast tomorrow – definitely at 7 p.m. 30 minutes (local time, 20:30 Lithuanian time)”, added M. Czyzas.

On Wednesday morning, TVP Info’s broadcast was interrupted on air and online.

“The end of TVPiS,” declared the new government’s largest party, Civic Platform, on the X social network after TVP Info was suspended.

At the time, PiS lawmakers staged a sit-in at the public television building, while party officials posed for photos with television staff.

The opposition and non-profit organizations have frequently criticized the PiS government for attempts to stifle independent media and limit freedom of speech.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in 2020 that “biased discourse and hate speech are still prevalent in (Polish) public media, which have been turned into government propaganda mouthpieces”.

In this year’s report, RSF also said that the PiS government is “increasingly trying to change the editorial line of private media and control information on sensitive topics.”

