POLITICAL COALITION – Sendrison Raderanirina proposes collaboration with the regime

The Fy-M party of Sendrison Daniela Raderanirina declares itself ready to collaborate with the regime in place to find a solution to poverty, in the transparency of the implementation of the general policy of the State as well as the implementation place of a structure for monitoring the relationship with the base.

Note that after the announcement of Andry Rajoelina’s victory by the HCC, Sendrison Daniela Raderanirina is the first of his opponents to congratulate him and declares at the same time that he accepts his defeat as a democrat. So far, the nature of this collaboration remains unknown, however, it is likely that the Fy-M boss covets a place in the upper echelon of the country’s politics. It remains to be seen whether Andry Rajoelina wants his help.

Ravo Andriantsalama