Political Column – Vaccines and Covid

Many people are worried about what we should do about COVID-19. and the COVID vaccine

Will I have to get another injection? How much injection is enough? Which one is safe? etc.

1. Dr. Yong Phuworawan, Royal Graduate School of Science provided extremely useful information, stating that

“COVID-19 after New Year, there will be more patients.

It’s normal after the festival. that is celebrated and a long holiday of up to 4 days. After this, there will probably be more COVID-19 patients.

But it is not worrisome at all.

Increased sightings will be seen during these months. It will decrease to normal in February and will be minimal or calm after that.

The increase found We cannot escape the new strain JN.1. This strain is a child of BA.2.86 that is easily contagious and spreads quickly. But the violence has not increased. And the majority of the population has immunity from past infections and vaccines. The symptoms of the disease are no more severe than the flu. And the chance of getting into the lungs is very small.

What we should do and must do during this period is strictly preventive measures, such as wearing masks in the community or in large groups of people. Wash your hands with soap. or regularly use alcohol

As for the latest strain of vaccine currently in use, it is XBB.1.5, a single strain type, a monovalent vaccine that is not yet available in Thailand. And Thailand is about to end this year’s epidemic season. and there will be a new outbreak in June

Vaccination can still wait. Wait until the beginning of the new outbreak before making a decision.

Species found around the world, including Thailand, are likely to change. It is the JN.1 strain.

In next season, it is still uncertain whether there will be timely changes to the strains included in the vaccine or not.

At present, we consider that We are entering normalcy. having to live with COVID-19 seasonally”

2. In conclusion, you don’t have to worry, you don’t have to struggle to find a new version of the vaccine to inject.

Currently, we are living with seasonal COVID-19. It is considered that most people have immunity from past infections and vaccines. The symptoms are no more severe than the common cold and there is very little chance of it getting into the lungs.

Previously, Dr. Yong had already summarized this.

All vaccines are equally effective. It will be effective in the first month after injection. and longer duration Will not be able to prevent infection. But it is part of reducing the severity of the disease. The efficiency is therefore no different.

There is no divine vaccine.

inactivated vaccine Stimulates immunity as much as natural infection. But lower than viral vector and mRNA vaccines.

The most commonly used vaccine in the world is the inactivated vaccine (Sinovac), which accounts for more than half of the world’s vaccine doses administered. Especially used in Asia and Africa as well as South America. Countries using such vaccines have death rates. Not as high as countries using mRNA vaccines

America has had more than 1 million deaths, far behind China.

Or even Indonesia and Thailand, the death rate is much lower than America and Europe.

cross-recipe vaccination It is a solution that makes the final result of the inactivated vaccine have a high level of immunity, such as giving 2 doses of the inactivated vaccine and stimulating it with mRNA. The results It is equivalent to giving 3 injections of mRNA. The information is published in the journal PGH (doi: 10.1080/20477724.2022.2108646) and is accepted worldwide. The World Health Organization also accepts the cross formula.

In the past, giving the cross formula used in Thailand The first dose gives the dead virus Sinovac followed by the AZ vector virus. Immunity is better than giving 2 doses of the dead virus or 2 doses of the vector virus and is accepted by the World Health Organization.

Inactivated vaccines have much fewer side effects such as fever and other symptoms than vector and mRNA viruses.

The AZ virus vector vaccine has many side effects during the first dose. And it will decrease with the second and third injections. At the same time, immunity is less likely because the vector is destroyed by our immune system that occurs from the first injection.

As for the mRNA side effects, the second dose will be more than the first dose. And it will increase even more if it is given many times, such as enlarged lymph nodes. Myocarditis

Cross-formulation results in a reduced number of times the mRNA is produced. And the level of immunity is not different.

Receiving the vaccine, no matter how many shots It can cause infection. Because vaccines cannot prevent infection. It just reduces the violence.

Now, 4 years have passed and most of the population, or more than 90 percent, have been infected and have received the vaccine. Emerging immunity of the majority of the population Therefore it is a hybrid immunity. It is relatively complete immunity. The virus has evolved to become less severe. The need to receive a booster vaccine has decreased. The disease has changed to a seasonal disease similar to influenza. and there are better and adequate medicines

The virus hasn’t gone anywhere. Practices to reduce the spread of respiratory diseases It’s a useful thing to do.

It’s not just COVID-19. This includes other breathing diseases as well.

3. COVID-19 vaccine that is researched and developed in Thailand

In the past, Thailand had to import most of the COVID vaccines.

The part produced in Thailand is Siam Bio’s manufacturing plant. that produces the Astra vaccine

But they research and develop their own vaccines. received budget support from the government during Uncle Tu’s era

Recently, the Settha Cabinet has been informed that the National Vaccine Committee (NHCC) has presented progress in research, development, and production of vaccines to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand.

by the COVID-19 vaccine researched and developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization The trade name HXP – GPOVAC has received conditional registration approval (Conditional Approval) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 28, 2023.

NRCT reports that

1. From the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak that began to spread into Thailand since the beginning of January 2020, NRCT, Ministry of Public Health by the National Vaccine Institute (NST) has created a Blueprint plan for access to COVID-19 vaccines for Thai people.

NSTDA has operated under the Blueprint plan since 2020, which can be summarized as follows.

1.1 Purchasing and procuring vaccines by booking in advance from the company. 26 million doses of AstraZeneca, which the contract was signed on November 27, 2020, and there are negotiations to purchase an additional 35 million doses of the vaccine, amending the original contract. This eliminates the need to pay additional vaccine reservation fees. In total, 61 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca have been procured, which will be injected to Thai people in 2021-2022.

1.2 Cooperating with foreign countries to receive transfer of vaccine production technology, the FDA has evaluated and considered information on the quality of the AstraZeneca vaccine. produced by the company Siam Bioscience Co., Ltd. was found to be comparable to the quality of the registered vaccine produced in Italy. Therefore, the FDA approved the addition of the company. Siam Bioscience Co., Ltd. is the production site for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on April 23, 2021, and at the end of fiscal year 2021, Siam Bioscience Co., Ltd. was able to deliver the vaccine. Complete amount of 61 million doses according to the contract (according to Section 1.1)

1.3 Development of prototype vaccines in Thailand from upstream Potential agencies in the country have carried out research and development of COVID-19 vaccines under various technology platforms.

Have success and progress It can be summarized as follows:

(1) Inactivated recombinant viral vector vaccine

Research by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization which received conditional registration approval on September 28, 2023 using the trade name HXP-GPOVAC and is used in the target group for people aged 18 years and over.

Approval of conditional registration, for example, the licensee must monitor the safety of every drug recipient. Follow up on studies on data, quality, and effectiveness. and safety and must apply for batch certification for every batch of biopharmaceutical production before being sold or delivered to users.

(2) mRNA vaccines

Research by the Vaccine Research Center of Chulalongkorn University. Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University is currently waiting for approval from the FDA to conduct a phase 2 human research study.

(3) Protein subunit (Plant-based) vaccine

Research by Baiya Phytopharm Company Limited, which has received permission to produce drug samples to request drug registration according to Form Por.Yor.8 on October 4, 2023. Currently preparing to test the vaccine in humans.

(4) DNA vaccines

Research by the company Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd., despite not being able to complete the Phase 1 human trial, will be able to leverage its vaccine production facility to support the production of Nucleic acid vaccines.

It was the correct decision from the Uncle Tu government period.

that also supports investment in research and development of vaccines Negotiate cooperation for foreign technology to set up production plants in Thailand as well. and purchased for use only in emergencies.

