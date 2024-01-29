POLITICAL PARTY – DNA trains its regional leaders

DNA marks its political return with training for its regional leaders

The ADN party of Minister Edgard Razafindravahy begins its political comeback. To do this, the party organized training last week for its regional leaders.

Refoundation at the base. This is the primary ambition of the Arche de la nation (ADN) party. It is with this in mind that the party organized, last week, a meeting punctuated with training for its regional leaders as a political start for this new year. Training headed by the national leader of the party, Edgard Razafindravahy, Minister of Industrialization and Trade, the Secretary General Serge Andrianjava as well as some thinking heads of the party. During his speech, the Secretary General insisted on the fact that the training takes place because the party is concerned about the effectiveness of the three pillars of the General State Policy established by the President of the Republic. The DNA aims at the same time to be the instigator of positive change in political practice in the country which, according to the Secretary General, must be centered on human capital because in addition to being the real solution for the ills of country, it is on the list of priorities of President Andry Rajoelina.

During this meeting, regional leaders were reminded of good political practice consisting of the Refoundation which happens to be the leitmotif of the DNA since its creation. In order to be able to establish this Refoundation, the party bases itself above all on human capital and harmonious relations between people in order to be able to identify the real needs of the population and to provide adequate solutions. Hence the importance of the role of local leaders who are closest to the people and who must report the population’s expectations to the party. “Often, refoundation is just an empty promise from political parties. But the DNA wants to really apply it with frequent visits to the field because the development of the country must come from ideas received within society.” These are the words of Rina Rasoava, member of the party’s political bureau, to declare the DNA’s desire to participate in the country’s development process.

“Sahaza” federalism

“Know, know how, make known and do.” This is the message that the national leader, Edgard Razafindravahy, hammered to the regional leaders at the end of the training in order to become pillars for the development of the country both at the local and national level.

Serge Andrianjava explained that development must come from the grassroots to be sustainable and sustainable. Hence the initiative of the Ark of the Nation to develop Sahaza Federalism. “Far be it from us to divide the Malagasy people, the goal of Sahaza Federalism is for each region, district, commune or even fokontany to know what could be the driving force behind the development of its community, and to subsequently apply it” , explained the secretary general of the DNA. Refoundation at the base also happens to be an easier way to proceed with the industrialization of the country because almost all of the regions have significant industrial potential, this is the genesis of the initiative of the minister responsible for Industrialization and trade to develop “One district, one factory” so that each district has its own industry allowing cooperatives to benefit from the potential of their communities. Note that cooperatives are made up of local farmers and producers who have long been left behind and at the mercy of big investors.

As an active political party, the ADN says it is ready for the next elections, including the municipal and legislative elections which are planned to be held this year. During his speech, the national leader insisted on the fact that those who will be the party’s candidates must at all times be accountable to the voters. According to him, they must also be models for the population. Serge Andrianjava, for his part, declared that the aspiring candidates of the ADN party in the local elections must be in line with the aspirations of the power in place because the party is one of the collaborators of the current leaders.

In order to establish the party’s ideology, a book was released to transcribe the popular aspirations collected through the political tours led by the national leader and his team for several years. Tours which made it possible to establish the guidelines for the industrialization of the country with the “Taninketsa indostrialy”.

As a reminder, the development of industrial policy based on the construction of factories for each district is unprecedented in the history of the country with several dozen processing machines which have been made available to the districts with already convincing results while the Minister of Industrialization and Trade was only appointed in the middle of President Andry Rajoelina’s first five-year term. With his reappointment in the new government team of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, the continuity of the projects already undertaken is certain.

Ravo Andriantsalama