POLITICAL PARTY – Freedom reiterates its support for the current regime

During the party university, an annual meeting organized by the Freedom political party of the former Minister of Communication and Culture, Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, yesterday, at Motel Anosy, the latter reiterated her support and that of her party to the current regime and President Andry Rajoelina. According to her, Freedom shares the left-wing political ideology adopted by the President of the Republic since his first mandate. “Being a party with a leftist and social democratic vocation allows us to align ourselves with the political ideology of the current regime,” she maintains.

Consequently, the Freedom party remains in favor of continuing collaboration with the President of the Republic and the administration of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay. Party academia involves educating party members on the nuts and bolts of politics and public speaking so that they can debate the country’s political issues.

Ravo Andriantsalama