Political scientist Filzmaier: “Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ are doomed to success” – Austria

#Political #scientist #Filzmaier #Herbert #Kickl #FPÖ #doomed #success #Austria

There are several elections coming up in Austria in 2024: the EU and National Council elections, state elections in Styria and Vorarlberg and local council elections in Innsbruck and Salzburg. Political scientist Peter Filzmaier provided an outlook on the votes in ZIB-2 on Friday evening. When asked about the slight increase in trust in politics from 34 to 39 percent, he said: “The parties must finally stop ruining their own industry through consistent negativity.” Because this made voters believe that “there was shit going on everywhere.” Filzmaier said he fears that the gap in society will widen in the super election year of 2024: The government parties will probably concentrate on those who are satisfied, while the opposition will try to mobilize with dissatisfaction.

Also Read:  With that much wealth, you are in the rich half of Switzerland

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss
Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss
Posted on
This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe
This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe
Posted on
Daily horoscope December 30 – Leo: Don’t bake new ones if the oliebollen fail! | Horoscopes
Daily horoscope December 30 – Leo: Don’t bake new ones if the oliebollen fail! | Horoscopes
Posted on
Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2023 overall winner Alive takes the cup for a second time
Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2023 overall winner Alive takes the cup for a second time
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News