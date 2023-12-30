Political scientist Filzmaier: “Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ are doomed to success” – Austria

#Political #scientist #Filzmaier #Herbert #Kickl #FPÖ #doomed #success #Austria

There are several elections coming up in Austria in 2024: the EU and National Council elections, state elections in Styria and Vorarlberg and local council elections in Innsbruck and Salzburg. Political scientist Peter Filzmaier provided an outlook on the votes in ZIB-2 on Friday evening. When asked about the slight increase in trust in politics from 34 to 39 percent, he said: “The parties must finally stop ruining their own industry through consistent negativity.” Because this made voters believe that “there was shit going on everywhere.” Filzmaier said he fears that the gap in society will widen in the super election year of 2024: The government parties will probably concentrate on those who are satisfied, while the opposition will try to mobilize with dissatisfaction.