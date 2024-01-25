Political scientist L. Kojala is convinced that the muscles of the EU’s military power should be flexed by building roads, not by creating an army

#Political #scientist #Kojala #convinced #muscles #EUs #military #power #flexed #building #roads #creating #army

Speaking about the creation and development of the structures of military organizations of the EU, L. Kojala said that the idea of ​​the EU military forces that sometimes appears seems rather vague and should be seen as little realistic.

“If we are talking about the army, it would probably be the last stage of integration into the federal state. However, until then, the European Union still has a lot of work to do. Therefore, even talking about such a very distant and not very realistic ambition seems to me to be not the most productive course of action, because it simply means that we are leaving aside many practical steps that should be taken and which today are much clearer and more concrete”, asserted the Eastern European Studies head of the center.

He also emphasized the fact that although the essential tasks and ambitions are clear, the finances in the EU are not always used with maximum efficiency.

“No one is arguing about strategic goals, but we do not always operate effectively among ourselves, we do not look for where we can save money and achieve the result that basically everyone is striving for. Various differences lead to the fact that, unfortunately, only less than a fifth of purchases are joint”, explains L. Kojala.

According to the political scientist, the EU should work more closely with NATO, and any confrontation between these institutions or an attempt to disconnect them is not a wise decision.

“For example, the European Union can certainly contribute to creating the necessary infrastructure, strengthening bridges, building roads, contributing to the construction of a railway so that NATO forces can move from one NATO country to another efficiently, quickly reacting to various geopolitical circumstances and realizing, that NATO itself cannot do that, invest, for example, in roads, because it has neither the competencies nor, finally, the money for exactly such things. However, the emerging connection with the European Union directly creates added value, which strengthens us both as a member of the European Union and as a NATO country,” argued the political scientist.

The political scientist said that, in principle, a common EU hard power instrument would be significant in the whole arsenal of tools, along with soft measures such as the attractiveness of the single market or the spread of ideas of democracy.

“However, I don’t think that the army as such is an aspiration. The European Union can contribute in other ways to increasing the muscle we have, including that conventional military muscle. And if we were to consistently move in that direction, I think we would also be happy that the European Union can do more and that transatlantic relations are preserved and strengthened”, asserts L. Kojala.

Commenting on the motif of fatigue in support of Ukraine, which sometimes appears in political discourse, L. Kojala says that this thesis is artificially created, not based on tangible indications. This, according to him, is just a shirking of responsibility and a masking characteristic of some politicians. At the same time, in the context of this topic, L. Kojala sees the problem of politicians’ short-sightedness.

“This is a way for some European politicians to hide behind the supposedly existing fatigue and reluctance to continue helping Ukraine and to say that in this case, decisions on economic, military or other support are either impossible, or must be suspended or reduced.” But this is an abdication of responsibility, an inability to react to the situation. Such an attitude is characteristic of more than one democratic country. Partly because the situation is looked at in terms of one term, and it should be seen much more broadly”, L. Kojala analyzed the issue of aid to Ukraine.

The political scientist claims that the European Parliament (EP), which acts decisively and actively, also plays an important role in strengthening the EU and supporting Ukraine. One example is the recent proposal to review Hungary’s role in the law-making process, possibly by removing its voting rights in the Council. It is true that the EP often performs a moral function and adopts non-binding resolutions, like the aforementioned proposal, but this, according to L. Kojala, is also significant.

You can hear more insights and observations of the political scientist about the creation of the EU’s military power, the lack of political leadership, and reflections on the state and prospects of democracies in the “Your Voice – Europe” podcast.

VIDEO: “Your voice is Europe”: L. Kojala on the EU’s military potential and the way to ensure European security

