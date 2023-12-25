Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#Politicians #cheating #doubletaking #funds #billion #yen #taxes #sources #funds #supposed #prohibited #satisfied #slush #fund #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

The slush fund scandal involving a political funding party run by a faction of the Liberal Democratic Party is once again calling into question the regulation of donations from companies and organizations. Political parties are provided with “political party subsidies,” which were introduced to prevent collusion with companies and industries, and political party branches represented by politicians have become a “loophole” that allows businesses and industries to avoid collusion, which should have been prohibited. Group donations are also flowing. The slush money incident that was discovered this time was a situation of “double taking”. Just how much money is being sucked into politicians’ black boxes? (Yosuke Hamasaki)

◆Reason for the sudden increase in the number of “political party branches” where members of parliament serve as representatives

From the late 1980s to the 1990s, there were a series of scandals such as the Recruit Incident, Republican Corruption, Sagawa Express Incident, and general contractor corruption, and funding from corporations to politicians became a problem.

As one of the highlights of its political reform, the non-Liberal Democratic Party Hosokawa coalition government passed the Political Party Subsidy Law in 1994. In order to break away from money-based corrupt politics, the Political Funds Control Act prohibited corporate donations to politicians and instead subsidized political parties’ activities with people’s taxes.

At that time, an additional provision was added that the state of corporate donations to political parties would be reviewed after five years, and in 1999, the Political Funds Control Act was revised, prohibiting corporate donations to organizations that manage individual politicians’ funds. However, as donations continued to be made to political parties and party branches, the number of party branches represented by members of parliament increased rapidly. This is a “burnt fat” move that not only makes it possible for corporations to donate to politicians, but also doubles up on political party subsidies.

◆Subsidy flowing to the Liberal Democratic Party is 15.9 billion yen (2023)

Subsidies for political parties are set at 250 yen per person each year, and a total of approximately 31.5 billion yen will be allocated in 2023, of which 15.9 billion yen will be allocated to the Liberal Democratic Party. The Communist Party opposes the system and does not accept it.

Although donations from companies and organizations have fallen significantly since their peak, there are large individual differences in the ability to collect funds. For example, the Tokyo 24th constituency branch of the Liberal Democratic Party, which is represented by Koichi Hagiuda, former chairman of the Policy Research Council and one of the influential members of the Abe group known as the “Five People,” made a company that made about 14 million yen last year and about 46 million yen the year before last.・Received group donations.

◆Is “politics costs money” an arbitrary logic of the Liberal Democratic Party?

What will these political funds be used for? A former secretary to a veteran Liberal Democratic Party member of the House of Representatives says, “It’s true that it costs money, such as secretarial costs and membership fees for local meetings.The fewer times a candidate is elected, the more it costs to publicize.” Still, he said with amazement, “I can’t imagine that party tickets aren’t listed even though they’re selling well.”

Masaru Kaneko, a professor emeritus at Rissho University who is familiar with political party subsidies, said, “Can we unconditionally believe in the Liberal Democratic Party’s logic that “politics costs money” and “elections cost money”? “Isn’t this because they are holding elections in which they hand out money through bribes?”

“Originally, the conditions for establishing political party subsidies were to overcome financial corruption.In the world of politics, if you create a small loophole, it will be exploited.This will serve as an opportunity to identify the current problems, and The most important thing is to come up with new systems.”

political party grantsTo receive it, you must meet the requirements for political parties under the Political Party Subsidy Act. Half of the total amount will be divided among the number of members of each party, and the other half will be distributed according to the number of votes each party receives. Freedom of political activity is respected, and there are no restrictions on how it can be used. In 2023, the amount of grants will be 15.91 billion yen to the Liberal Democratic Party, 6.832 billion yen to the Constitutional Democratic Party, 3.351 billion yen to the Japan Restoration Party, 2.869 billion yen to the Komeito Party, and 1.173 billion yen to the Democratic Party of the People. The total cumulative payment amount up to 2023 will exceed 900 billion yen.

