Poll: fewer plans for a holiday in their own country

This is the conclusion of the Dutch Tourism & Conventions Board (NBTC) in an annual poll. Although we want to spend less time on holiday in our own country, there are more Dutch people with holiday plans.

Quarter has already booked

According to the NBTC, 85 percent of Dutch people want to go on holiday and 25 percent have even booked.

Trade association ANVR even reported this week that going on holiday in 2024 will be more popular for the first time than before corona. The trade association mentioned that one of the possible causes is that people would like to go to a sunny, warm country after months of bad weather.

According to NBTC director Jos Vranken, the domestic market has continued to grow strongly after the corona crisis. But as in other countries, he sees that growth weakening to pre-pandemic levels.

‘Watch your place’

“The domestic market seems to be slowing down, while the number of foreign holidays is growing slightly,” says Vranken.

According to the NBTC, people who still plan to go on holiday in the Netherlands most often consider Gelderland and Limburg, followed by Drenthe.

With the plane

In addition to the Dutch, French and Americans are also more likely to forego a holiday in their own country, the poll shows. This is also reflected in the most commonly chosen mode of transport.

On average, 56 percent think they will take a plane for their next holiday, compared to 53 percent last year. The train has gained some popularity.

