POLYTECHNIC HIGHER SCHOOL – Tuition fees out of reach

The new academic year begins in a tense atmosphere, at the École supérieure polytechnique d’Antananarivo (ESPA). Students are avoiding re-registrations. “Tuition fees are becoming too expensive for students. Every year, we are asked to pay 700,000 ariary per year, to be paid in two installments, including 50%, at the start of the school year. This year, the School is forcing us to pay 75% at the start of the school year. The vast majority of students do not have this amount,” said the president of the Polytechnique student association, Wilson, yesterday.

Several students at this school say they are forced to stop studying following this decision. “We were only informed three, four weeks before registration closed. This deadline is too short to find the required amount,” continues Wilson. These students have until tomorrow, January 5, to re-register, and therefore, to pay this amount.

Miangalya Ralitera