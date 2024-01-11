POOR RICE IN MAHAJANGA – The prosecution puts a couple in prison

The Fiadanana Criminal Investigation Section has almost completed the investigation of those suspected of the diversion of spoiled rice in Mahajanga. An opportunist who allegedly usurped the title and logo of the Emergence of Madagascar, and his wife were sent to preventive detention at the Antanimora central house. Another individual, cited in the file, was granted provisional release.

In all, eleven people were locked up in connection with this affair. The prefect of Mahajanga and the regional director of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption of Boeny are among them.

The governor of Boeny, the deputies of Mahajanga I and II and Soalala were heard as witnesses.

Questions asked, which perhaps upset the investigators, were left unanswered, especially in relation to the procedures and conditions of detention of these foodstuffs at the port of Mahajanga since 2017. We only know that the cargo imported by two companies was abandoned. It was not in compliance with the orders, according to their information.

Embroidery Leonard

