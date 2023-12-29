Poor vision and falls: a deadly combination for older people

#Poor #vision #falls #deadly #combination #older #people

FRIDAY, Dec. 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Older people with vision problems are at much higher risk of dangerous falls, new research confirms.

Compared to seniors with good vision, the odds of a fall increased by 38 percent for seniors with glaucoma, 36 percent for those with cataracts, and 25 percent for seniors with degeneration. age-related macular disease (AMD), according to a team reported in a Dec. 28 report in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

Worldwide, more than 650,000 people lose their lives from falls each year, the research team noted, and falls can be especially deadly for frail elderly people. In the United States, the medical costs of falls exceed $23 billion annually.

Vision impairment is an obvious risk factor for falls, and a team at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom wanted to quantify that risk.

They analyzed data on visual health, falls and fractures from a British national database of more than 410,000 people. Participants were generally over 70 years old at the time of the study.

In addition to the increased risk of falls associated with various vision ailments, the study also found an increased risk of bone fractures.

Compared to their peers with good vision, people with glaucoma were 31 percent more likely to suffer a fracture, those with cataracts had a 28 percent higher risk, and people with AMD faced a lower risk. 18 percent higher, the Manchester group found.

Injuries included fractures of the hip, spine, forearm, skull or facial bones, pelvis, ribs or sternum, and lower legs.

Although vision impairment increased the risk of these injuries, “most of these eye diseases are preventable or treatable,” noted the team, led by Jung Yin Tsang of the university’s Primary Care and Health Services Research Center. .

Regular eye exams could be crucial for older people, given that “in the early stages of eye disease, patients are often asymptomatic and unaware of visual impairment,” the researchers noted.

In addition to receiving early diagnosis and treatment of vision problems, older people with AMD, cataracts or glaucoma could also “benefit from better counseling, access and referrals to falls prevention services,” Tsang’s group added. .

More information

You can learn more about the relationship between poor eyesight and falls from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SOURCE: JAMA Ophthalmology, December 28, 2023