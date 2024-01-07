Pop-up books are on display in January at the media library

#Popup #books #display #January #media #library

The intercommunal media library gives pride of place to pop-ups, books generally intended for children but not only… These works are animated by a mechanism which allows you to discover an element in volume, or to make it move.

These animated books were born in the Middle Ages. They were not as complex as today. These first books had a volvelle system (small paper disc which is inserted into the book allowing it to rotate, by means of a string or by the action of the reader). These first books were mainly scientific.

It was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that animated books were intended primarily for children. A little later, these books tackle tales such as Little Red Riding Hood. Today, the field of possibilities has expanded and pop-ups combine works of art, architecture, and even poetry.

The media library offers a lively showcase, with a book on the works of the visual artist Victor Vasarély, another on the 1900 Paris Universal Exhibition, but also great illustrated tales, poetic tales where the characters spring from the pages. Architecture is not forgotten with Voyage. Muséum offers a 3 D alphabet book, and albums intended for toddlers. Pop-up culture in all its forms for a sparkling and curious month of January.

Midi Libre correspondent: 06 16 29 00 80