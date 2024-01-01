Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed

#Pope #Benedict #allowed #samesex #marriages #blessed

On Sunday, the Vatican commemorated XVI. On the first anniversary of Pope Benedict’s death, one of his closest aides said he would never have approved the recent declaration allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

No gay marriage. It does not exist, it cannot exist, despite our ideologies today

said Cardinal Gerhard Müller, who was removed by Francis from the head of the Vatican’s doctrinal department after Benedict resigned in 2013.

In his Sunday blessing to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square, Francis only touched briefly on the anniversary, saying that Benedict “served the Church with love and wisdom” and that we feel love, gratitude and admiration for him.

Müller said that although his personal relationship with Ferenc is very good, he does not hesitate to publicly express his disagreement with him on doctrinal issues, because, as he said, “we are not in the Soviet Union, where only one leader has a say.”

Earlier in St. Peter’s Basilica, Georg Gänswein, Benedict’s secretary, said a memorial mass for Benedict. Gänswein’s voice broke twice with emotion as he read his homily. Benedict’s shocking resignation divided the church, many believe he should not have resigned.

His ten years as “Pope Emeritus” in the Vatican further widened the conservative-progressive divide, and some staunch traditionalists did not recognize Francis as a leader.

Gänswein, who was sent back to Germany by Francis Benedict after his death, said that when Benedict decided to resign, the former pope was convinced he had at most a year left.

I pray that he is holy. I wish he was a saint. And I am convinced that he will be a saint

– He told.

Cover image: In the image published by the Vatican Media, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the late XVI. Pope Benedict’s private secretary celebrates mass XVI. In memory of Benedict in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on the first anniversary of the pope’s death, December 31, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Vatican Media)